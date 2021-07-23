Avera Health announces appointments to its Board of Directors for its new fiscal year which began July 1.
Current board member Gary Gaspar has been named new board chair. His two-year term runs through June 30, 2023, and he has served on the board since 2016.
Gaspar is an owner and CEO of Interstate Office Products in Sioux Falls, a role he has held since 1994. He holds an MBA degree in finance and bachelor of science in accounting from the University of Minnesota Carlson School of Management. He has served as a board member or leader for Sioux Falls Area Chamber of Commerce, Junior Achievement, Sioux Falls Catholic Schools, Sioux Falls Catholic School Foundation, Avera Health Plans, Main Street Business Improvement District, Steelcase North American Dealer Council and Catholic Diocese of Sioux Falls Investment Committee.
“The Avera Health Board is an excellent opportunity to impact many lives, and I’m honored to serve in this leadership role,” Gaspar said. “I look forward to helping Avera continue its growth as it develops new and innovative ways to meet the challenges of today’s changing health care environment.”
S. Penny Bingham will serve as vice chair. A member of the Benedictine Sisters of Yankton, she is a former prioress and assistant prioress of the order and currently on staff at the Benedictine Peace Center in Yankton. She has experience as an elementary teacher and parish minister, and as assistant to older Sisters in Yankton. She is one of six Avera System Members, representatives of Avera’s sponsoring communities who are entrusted with oversight of the ministry. She has served in community leadership roles and on various Avera boards, and joined the Avera Health board in 2018.
In other board changes, the Avera Health Board welcomes new members, S. Roxanne Seifert and Katherine Wang, MD.
S. Seifert, a member of the Presentation Sisters of Aberdeen, is Vice President of Mission Integration at Avera Queen of Peace Hospital in Mitchell, serving in that role since 2008. She is incoming chair of the Avera System Members. She holds a Master of Arts in theology from St. Catherine University and a bachelor’s degree from St. Cloud State University.
Dr. Wang is neonatologist with Avera Medical Group in Sioux Falls. She holds a medical degree from the University of Michigan Medical School and completed residency and fellowship at Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital in Cleveland.
Avera thanks Merritt Warren, MD, who is outgoing chair, and Sr. Janet Horstman, who is outgoing vice chair.
“We express our extreme gratitude for the dedicated service of board members who have served faithfully and diligently in the past. We thank Gary for assuming a new leadership role and appreciate the perspective he brings as a business leader and community leader in the chamber of commerce, Catholic education and health care. We also thank Sr. Penny for the leadership and guidance she brings to the vice chair role as a Benedictine Sister and Avera System Member,” said Bob Sutton, president and CEO of Avera Health. “We welcome our new board members as well. Avera truly benefits from experienced leaders such as these, and we appreciate their willingness to share their time and talents to benefit Avera staff, patients and their families.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.