The following high school graduates are the recipients of the 2021 P.AY. Scholarships. P.A.Y. Scholarships are awarded to eight high school seniors ($3,000 each) who plan on pursuing an agricultural related degree at a two-or four-year college.
• Jordan Gall, Lesterville (attended HS at Scotland High School) — Dordt University, Sioux Center, Iowa, pursuing a degree in Agronomy
• Garrett Lange, Hartington, Nebraska (attended HS at Wynot Public Schools) — SDSU, pursuing a degree in Agricultural and Biosystems Engineering
• Mackenzie Sudbeck, Wynot, Nebraska (attended HS at Cedar Catholic, Hartington) — UNL, pursuing a degree in Pre-Veterinary Medicine
• Haley Klug, St Helena, Nebraska (attended HS at Cedar Catholic, Hartington) — Wayne State College, pursuing a degree in Agribusiness
• Claudia Stevens, Fordyce, Nebraska (attended HS at Cedar Catholic, Hartington) — Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture, pursuing a degree in Animal Science
• Allisyn Baker, Scotland (attended HS at Scotland High School) — SDSU, pursuing a degree in Animal Science
• Darien Rabe, Gayville (attended HS at Gayville-Volin High School) — Morningside College, pursuing a degree in Agronomy and Ag Business
• Jaden Zimmerman, Crofton, Nebraska (attended HS at Crofton High School) — Northeast Community College, Norfolk, Nebraska, pursuing a degree in Agribusiness
The objectives of the scholarship program are to recognize local youth who are leaders in agriculture, provide local financial support for academic study and leadership development and foster the development of future leaders in rural America, agribusiness and production agriculture. The winners are chosen by the Agribusiness committee of the Yankton Area Chamber of Commerce.
