I have a 2017 Chevy Volt that I bought in May 2016. It only has 36,000 miles on it.
Now that the rainy season is here where I live, and the car has abundant low-RPM torque, I notice that the front tires break loose with relatively modest acceleration.
My concern is that my “low rolling resistance” tires may not stop very well in an emergency. They also seem to be getting noisy. Should I replace these tires? — Jim
Probably, Jim. First of all, the tires that come as original equipment on cars are often not that great. The cheaper the car, the more likely they’ll come with cheap, original tires.
So, it’s not at all unusual for original tires to need replacement at 30,000 miles. Plus, in my experience, some low rolling resistance tires — while increasing your mileage — do seem to wear out a bit faster than standard tires.
Second, as cheaper tires wear out, their treads get choppier, which is what increases tire noise. So, the noise is another clue that it may be time for new galoshes. And, most importantly, you’ve noticed that, in the rain, you’re losing traction. That’s the tire’s most important job — to maintain constant contact with the road.
Now, front wheel drive EVs, like the Volt, are more likely to spin their tires in the rain. The electric motor produces a lot of low-end torque. But if you’ve noticed a change — that it’s easier to spin the wheels when starting off than it used to be, that’s probably due to tires. And if that’s the case, you’re right that stopping will be compromised as well.
Keep in mind that you have no obligation to buy the same brand or model of tires when you buy replacements. You can and should do your research. If you want to stick with low-rolling-resistance tires, go to a site like tirerack.com, and use their research function to see which Volt replacement tires perform best.
Tires have different attributes — some offer longer life, some better braking or roadholding, others more comfort or quiet. And you don’t even have to get low-rolling-resistance tires, Jim. You can trade a little bit of efficiency and have your pick of any passenger car tire that fits your car.
But it’s best to do your research before you head over to a tire shop. They may try to sell you whatever they have in stock or can get easily, rather than exactly what you want. And since you’ll be living with the decision for the next 30,000-40,000 miles, give it some thought first.
