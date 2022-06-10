VALENTINE, Neb. — Join the Niobrara National Scenic River, the Friends of the Niobrara, and the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission for a series of Fishing Clinics along the Niobrara River watershed. Four fishing clinics are currently planned for the summer of 2022. Contact the Niobrara National Scenic River Visitor Center either by phone 402-376-1901 or email niobrara_nsr@nps.gov to ask questions and register.
The Summer Fishing Clinics are geared for beginners and youth of all ages! From learning how to use fishing rods to which bait works best! You will walk away with a better understanding of fishing. Anglers under 12 years of age will be receiving their own fishing pole to take home, courtesy of the National Park Foundation. Plan on wearing close toed shoes, bring water, and sunblock. Youth 15 years old and younger do not need a fishing permit, all others will need a permit.
• June 26: Fishing Clinic at Valentine State Fish Hatchery in Valentine, Nebraska (9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. CT).
• July 24: Fishing Clinic at Cub Creek Recreational Area, near Springview, Nebraska (9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. CT).
• Aug. 21: Fishing Clinic at Keller Park State Recreation Area, northeast of Ainsworth, Nebraska (TBD)
• Sept. 25: Fishing Clinic Niobrara State Park, near Niobrara, Nebraska (TBD)
The State of Nebraska requires vehicle park entry permits for any motorized vehicle to enter any Nebraska State Park, State Historical Park or State Recreation Area.
People have cared for the Niobrara River for generations. They have cared for the waters, tributaries and lakes that led to the Niobrara River. Fishing, a time-honored tradition, is a small way to remember how to care for the waters.
“The Niobrara National Scenic River is proud to partner with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission to provide these clinics to community,” Acting Superintendent Susan Cook stated. “We are excited to engage local youth in our public lands in ways caregivers have for generations.”
