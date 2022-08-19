The first time you hear it, the idea of training early on the day of competition or even before a game sounds ridiculous.
We believe that idea because it just seems, well, “normal.” We would assume that resting up and saving all your energy for the competition is the smartest play. After all, you have to be at your peak level to perform at your best, hitting maximum capacity.
That’s why I hear so many kids, parents and even coaches take a step back when we suggest allowing their athletes to get in a training session on the same day as a competition. The WHY train before a game comes up. Those that do listen brush it off as just meatheads that can’t wait a day to be in the weight room - and aren’t that great of athletes anyway!
Tell that to world-class performers like Brooks Kopek LeBron James, Mike Trout and the late, great Kobe Bryant. The reality is that many top-level athletes and teams get in their training, runs and weight room work on game days. So, when an amateur or young athlete says they “can’t work out on the day of a game” or “I can’t work out today — I have competition on the weekend” [and it’s Thursday!]. The excuse of training the day of competing or even the day before a game because it’ll hurt their performance, just doesn’t add up.
We always have discussions with parents and kids and hear, “Oh, my parent/coach (Fill in the blank) said I’m not supposed to do anything because I’ve got a game tonight.” At Coach Rozy Performance — Powered by AVERA Sports Yankton, we are a big proponent of young athletes training on game day. We believe the physical and mental benefits it provides gives both a short and long-term edge.
If team sport athletes want to maintain the progress they made during the off-season, they have to train during their season. That much we know from research that shows the benefits. If athletes who compete in multiple competitions per week, such as baseball & softball, basketball and volleyball, are told they cannot train on game days, that’s going to make it extremely difficult for them to maintain or build on their progress.
When high level athletes lift on game day, it’s not just a token “warm-up weight session.” These workouts, which are typically conducted several hours before the start of competition, require high effort and utilize good amount of weight for the load. In other words, it’s a workout conventional wisdom says should be totally avoided on game day. But the research paints a completely different picture.
In a study published in the Journal of Strength and Conditioning Research, a group of football players completed a hard morning weight training session. Six hours later, they completed a performance test. Researchers found the morning workout group produced superior results in the performance test, running, jumping and lifting, compared to a control group.
A game day lift not only delivers an in-season training stimulus many athletes so desperately need, but there’s reason to believe it actually helps you perform better during your competition. It’s important to note this is all dependent on an athlete having a solid base of training coming into the season and up until the actual date in question. Performing a workout that uses intensities, volume, and movements an athlete’s not accustomed to shortly prior to a game is a bad idea. You can’t not touch a weight for eight weeks and then lift before a game and expect it to go well. Developing a high work capacity, having great level of conditioning is a key.
But for trained individuals who are on a routine, this is not a concern.
For high school athletes, signing up for performance training sessions can be a great way to ensure consistent in-season training, even on game days. This can be especially attractive for athletes who play two or three sports throughout a school year, as in-season lifts are crucial if they want to make consistent progress in the weight room.
If you’re still buying the idea that training on game day is some deadly sports sin, get with the times. Several different types of game day workouts are proven performance-enhancers, and many world-class competitors reap the benefits. Can you overdo it? For sure. But for well-trained athletes, crossing that line usually takes a lot more than generally believed. Use common sense (don’t go for PRs or train until failure before a game, for example) as your guide, work with a qualified performance trainer and game day training can be an edge in your favor.
———
Mark “Coach Rozy” Roozen is owner/director of Coach Rozy Performance — Powered by AVERA Sports Yankton. He can be reached at 817-219-2811, email him at rozyroozen@gmail.com or you can find more information at www.coachrozy.com about training programs, our on-line training programs, bootcamps and athletic & sport development.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.