ROY ANDERSON UNIT NO. 12 AMERICAN LEGION AUXILIARY
Roy Anderson Unit No. 12 American Legion Auxiliary met Nov. 15, 2021, with President Malena Diede presiding. The meeting was opened according to ritual.
Five officers answered roll call. Ten other members introduced themselves. Two guests were also present.
The minutes were read and approved. Treasurer’s report was presented and approved on motion by Natalie Frick, second by Sandy Johnson. Motion carried.
Reports: Cheers — Chairman has sent birthday greetings during the month. Ten of Something — project will be completed in the spring.
Communication from the Veteran’s Service Officer thanking the unit for a gift card presented to a veteran in need of food assistance was read.
Gift Shop — There are ten or more veterans at HSC that will benefit from the gift shop project. The gift shop donation was made in October.
Old Business: President Diede reported on the recent visit by the National President of the ALA. The Yankton unit, along with the Wakonda unit, hosted a dinner at the Yankton VFW on Oct. 26 to welcome her to the district.
Gloria Pibal introduced Assistant Yankton High School Principal Zachary Campbell, who addressed the members on the subject of patriotism. He is a Staff Sergeant with the South Dakota National Guard and has served tours of duty in Iraq and Afghanistan. He said that patriotism is devotion to and support of our country. It can be described as putting the interest of country before the interest of the individual, and that patriots serve their country and others that they may not know. He also mentioned the Freedom Award that was recently presented to the Yankton School District for their support of members of the military.
With no further business to come before the members, the meeting was adjourned.
The next meeting is Jan. 18, 2022. Hostesses are Myrna Hunhoff and Patty Hojem.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.