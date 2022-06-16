VERMILLION — Award-winning folk musicians Jaerv headline Midsommar at Dalesburg on Friday, June 24. The group from Gothenburg Sweden will perform at 2 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the beautiful countryside church.
Midsommar at Dalesburg offers a day of music, food, fun and fellowship at the rural Vermillion church. The 152st celebration begins at 2 p.m. with a free program featuring Jaerv inside the air-conditioned church. The five-piece band returns for more informal presentations at 3:30 p.m. on the church grounds with the local Dakota Spelman, featuring Nordic music with voice plus fiddles, guitar, nyckelharpa (keyed harp) and other folk instruments.
Another highlight of Midsommar is the Scandinavian meal from 4:30-6:30 p.m., with meatballs, potatoes and salads served under a tent on the lawn. (Tickets can be purchased by cash or check only).
Midsommar offers plenty of activities. From 4-9 p.m., the Dalesburg Food Stand opens, selling homemade pie and Scandinavian specialties. Up In Smoke, a food truck, will feature sandwiches. A crafts area will feature area artisans and vendors and a variety of activities are available for children.
Events for the day close with the free concert at 7 p.m. featuring Jaerv and the raising of the Midsommar Pole, ring dancing and Swedish music.
The celebration closes on Sunday, June 26, with an outdoor community worship service at Dalesburg Lutheran at 9 a.m.
Dalesburg Lutheran Church was founded by Swedish immigrants to South Dakota. The traditional Midsommar festival celebrates the summer solstice, and a gathering has been held at the church for 152 years.
Dalesburg Lutheran Church is located on University Road 12 miles north of Vermillion. Other routes include 8 miles south of Highway 46 on University Road; I-29 exit 38 (Volin) and go 5.5 miles west; or take Highway 19 and go 3 miles east on 306th St. (Volin Road).
