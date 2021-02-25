Shelter dogs celebrate! The first rescued pup to call the White House home is Major Biden, President Joe Biden’s second German Shepherd.
Major was adopted from the Delaware Humane Society. The shelter hosted an “indoguration” ceremony via Zoom in January and raised over $200,000 for animal welfare. The rescue plans to use the donations to provide relief to pet owners struggling to care for their animals during the pandemic and to help shelter operations.
Major joins his dog brother, Champ.
Biden’s campaign race included the promise to bring pets back to the White House after former President Trump was the first president in over a century to not have a pet. Rescue and dog fans shared pictures and videos of Champ and Major’s first day at the White House all over social media.
“Champ and Major have joined us in the White House!” said First lady Jill Biden’s tweet adorned with red hearts and paw prints.
“Champ is enjoying his new dog bed by the fireplace and Major loved running around on the South Lawn,” reported Michael LaRosa, the first lady’s spokesman.
CBS has reported rumors the family is considering adopting a feline friend soon.
Major is not the first shelter dog to be found all over social media. In the past decades, and even before the social media boom, several rescue stories come to mind:
Jake, adopted in 1995 by FEMA worker Mary Flood, captured attention following 9-11 after he was hailed as a “hero” by the City of New York for his rescue efforts at the Twin Towers.
Disney’s “Old Yeller” was played by Spike, a dog adopted for just $3 from a California shelter by animal trainer Frank Weatherwax.
In 2012, Marnie became an Internet sensation after Shirley Braha adopted her from a shelter in Connecticut where she was brought in as a stray. Marnie was then 10 years old and had permanent head tilts, likely from a previous illness. At her death in March 2020, she had over 2 million Instagram followers and her own app and book!
Rin Tin Tin was rescued in Lorraine, France in 1918 by American Corporal Leland Duncan who brought him and his sister, Nanette home to America as puppies. He appeared in more than two dozen silent movies and on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Another stray turned famous, the original “Sandy” dog from “Annie,” was adopted in 1976 for a mere $7. The dog was set to be euthanized in shelter and instead went on to perform over 2,300 times. In 2012, Annie was revived and another shelter dog named Sunny was adopted to work the part.
Also up for euthanasia but instead saved was the dog that performed in “Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior. “The filmmakers had auditioned more than 100 dogs already in the movie industry and were about to give up when they visited a local pound and met the Australian cattle dog. After the filming, the movie’s animal trainer decided to officially adopt him as his pet.
Without a doubt, if the Bidens decide to rescue a cat, I’m certain you’ll hear about it on social media. For more on Champ and Major, follow First Lady Dr. Jill Biden’s Instagram at @drbiden.
