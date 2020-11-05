Jesus says, “So when you are offering your gift at the altar, if you remember that your brother or sister has something against you, leave your gift there before the altar and go; first be reconciled to your brother or sister, and then come and offer your gift” (Matthew 5:23-24).
Well, this could mean quite a few of us would be leaving church early.
If you remember that there is something wrong between you and another; if you remember misspoken, angry words; if you remember that something is broken with your brother, your sister, your friend; if you remember, then ...
Well, then leave your worship. It would seem that reconciling with family and friends is more important than coming to Church and praying.
Or maybe there is a connection between the two.
Vivian and I went to purchase a couple of items at a local store recently. A sign at the entrance stated masks mandated. When we went to check out there was one person ahead of us. As he was leaving, we could see he was talking to the cashier, but we could not hear what he was saying. He left, we moved ahead. As we both seemed to notice some sadness in the woman’s eyes, I asked if she was okay. She said the man was angry with her because he had to wear a mask. “Does this happen often?” “Yes,” she said, “all the time.”
This is who we are. This is what we do. Too often. That young woman did not make the rules, did not decide that the gentleman needed to wear a mask. But did he go to the store manager? No, this brave man took out his anger on a person who stands all day helping people with their purchases while making $10 per hour.
I have no way to prove this, but am pretty sure if I would have asked this gentleman, “Tell me, please, are you a Christian or are you Muslim or do you practice the Jewish faith, or perhaps you are an atheist?” Chances are, this being South Dakota, he would have replied, “I am a Christian, have been all my life.”
We go to church on Sunday, we sing the hymns, listen to the scripture read, ask God to forgive us, pray for the sick, and then on Monday we go yell at someone because we are having a bad day or we are inconvenienced by having to wear a mask.
Shame on that man at the check-out counter. Shame on all of us when we treat other people as less. God’s grace is no excuse for our bad behavior.
What we do counts for something. We can sing the hymns, pray the prayers, say amen to the sermon on Sunday, but if we go out on Monday and treat people like dirt, then it is for naught. Empty worship. Empty faith.
I do not live on an island all by myself. I live in community. What I do in community affects the people who live in this community with me. Therefore Jesus’ words, “if you remember” that there is something broken between you and another, then you need to take care of that now. That relationship with another child of God is as important as your relationship with God. Or perhaps one could say they are connected and cannot be separated.
Vivian and I were parked in the HyVee parking lot. We returned to our car, put our groceries inside, started to get in when a woman came to the car facing us. She was parked so that if she opened her door we could not drive ahead. She said to Vivian, “Will you be okay if I open my door? If not, I can leave my door shut and step back, so you can drive forward.” Vivian told her we were just fine and would back out. I stepped out of our car, and said, “That was so kind of you to think of us. Thank you.” She said, “Well, I try to be kind.” I liked her already. She reminded me of Jesus.
I invite you to hang unto the words of Henry James (1843-1916). “Three things in human life are important. The first is to be kind. The second is to be kind. And the third is to be kind.”
