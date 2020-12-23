VERMILLION — The South Dakota Shakespeare Festival (SDSF) was announced as a grant recipient of “A Community Thrives,” a grantmaking and crowd-funding program from the USA TODAY NETWORK and a part of the Gannett Foundation on Dec. 10. SDSF will receive a $5,000 local operating grant for its 2021 season.
“A Community Thrives” supports non-profit organizations with projects focused on community building and has helped to contribute more than $12 million since 2017. This year, “A Community Thrives” engaged participants in 45 states. SDSF was named one of three recipients in southeast South Dakota.
SDSF’s new funding will help the company stage a professional production of “Twelfth Night, or What you Will,” June 17-20, 2021 in Vermillion’s Prentis Park as well as help expand educational programs. Executive Artistic Director Chaya Gordon-Bland elaborated: “Of course, a COVID universe takes a large toll on every industry in every field, but it has a particular toll that it takes on the theater,” she said. And with a budget of $55,000 to $60,000, another $5,000 is a “big boost for us.”
Gannett CEO and Chairman Mike Reed said, “We are proud of the work the South Dakota Shakespeare Festival has done to enhance Vermillion, the surrounding communities, and the region. At Gannett, we take pride in supporting the organizations that make a positive impact in their communities. Through ‘A Community Thrives,’ we lend financial support to that purpose as well as rally the whole community to champion a good and meaningful cause.”
More information: www.SDShakespearefestival.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.