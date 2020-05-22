Yankton, SD (57078)

Today

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 78F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early. Thunderstorms likely late. A few storms may be severe. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.