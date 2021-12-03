Here’s what’s new at the Yankton Community Library: Dec. 4, 2021
ADULT BOOKS
Fiction
• “Brothers in Arms” series #1-3 by Mary Connealy
• “Christmas By the Book” by Anne Marie Ryan
• “Christmas in Peachtree Bluff” by Kristy Woodson Harvey
• “A Christmas Legacy” by Anne Perry
• “The Devil’s Sea” by Dirk Cussler
• “Far from the Light of Heaven” by Tade Thompson
• “The Gold in These Hills” by Joanne Bischof
• “The Inheritance of Orquídea Divina” by Zoraida Córdova
• “The Last Mona Lisa” by Jonathan Santlofer
• “The Light of Luna Park” by Addison Armstrong
• “A Line to Kill” by Anthony Horowitz
• “The Man Who Died Twice” by Richard Osman
• “Matrix” by Lauren Groff
• “My Heart is a Chainsaw” by Stephen Graham Jones
• “My Policeman” by Bethan Roberts
• “The Nameless Ones” by John Connolly
• “One Christmas Wish” by Brenda Jackson
• “The Ophelia Girls” by Jane Healey
• “Return to the Big Valley” by Wanda E. Brunstetter
• “The Secret Keepers of Old Depot Grocery” by Amanda Cox
• “The Sentence” by Louise Erdrich
Nonfiction
• “The Boys” by Ron Howard & Clint Howard
• “The Case of the Murderous Dr. Cream” by Dean Jobb
• “Even If” by Mitchel Lee
• “Forgotten Sioux Falls” by Eric Renshaw
• “Hooked” by Sutton Foster
• “Justice on the Brink” by Linda Greenhouse
• “Know Yourself, Know Your Money” by Rachel Cruze
• “No Cure for Being Human” by Kate Bowler
• “Poet Warrior” by Joy Harjo
• “Potato People” by Jack Schmitt
• “The Violence Project” by Jillian Peterson
AUDIOBOOKS
• “Black Ice” by Brad Thor
• “Blind Tiger” by Sandra Brown
• “Forgiving Paris” by Karen Kingsbury
• “Silverview” by John Le Carré
• “Who Is Maud Dixon?” by Alexandra Andrews
YOUNG ADULT BOOKS
Fiction
• “Beyond the Mapped Stars” by Rosalyn Eves
• “The Hawthorne Legacy” by Jennifer Lynn Barnes
• “Little Thieves” by Margaret Owen
JUNIOR BOOKS
Fiction
• “Crazy Horse’s Vision” by Joseph Bruchac
• “Manu” graphic novel by Kelly Fernández
• “Treasure in the Lake” graphic novel by Jason Pamment
Nonfiction
• “The Homework Squad’s ADHD Guide to School Success” by Joshua Shifrin, PhD
• “Passage to Freedom: The Sugihara Story” by Ken Mochizuki
EASY READING BOOKS
Fiction
• “Ambitious Girl” by Meena Harris
• “Everybody in the Red Brick Building” by Anne Wynter
• “Grumpy Monkey: Oh, No! Christmas” by Suzanne Lang
• “Merry Christmas, Anne” by Kallie George
• “The Pout-Pout Fish and the Mad, Mad Day” by Deborah Diesen
• “Santa Jaws” by Bridget Heos
• “Téo’s Tutu” by Maryann Jacob Macias
• “When You Adopt a Pugicorn” by Matilda Rose
Nonfiction
• “Firetrucks” by Bizzy Harris
• “Opposites Abstract” by Mo Williams
• “With Great Power: The Marvelous Stan Lee” by Annie Hunter Eriksen
ADULT DVDs
• “The Eyes of Tammy Feye”
• “Space Jam”
• “A Tiny House Christmas”
JUNIOR DVDs
• “Spidey and his Amazing Friends”
Curbside pickup is available! You may reserve items by visiting library.cityofyankton.org, calling 605-668-5275, or via our Facebook page.
