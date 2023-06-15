Yankton County 4-H along with Yankton County Farmers Union hosted Farm Safety Day and “Cooperation: Celebrate the Connections” day camp in Yankton on June 2nd. Sixty youth spent the day learning about, first aid, water, grain, chemical, animal, lawnmower, machinery, firearm, ATV, bicycle, fire, electricity safety, and the importance of sunscreen.
Youth spent the morning rotating through Farm Safety stations hosted by the Yankton County 4-H. They then spent the afternoon learning more about the history of Farmers Union and Cooperatives through games and interactive lessons. These activities also helped the campers build strong communication and team building skills. Time was spent playing games, making crafts, and learning more about seed germination and its importance. Campers were able to follow along and color each step of the germination process with crayons sponsored by the South Dakota Soybean Association. Campers were all given a seed pod that they were able to plant the flowers of their choice and they got to paint a pot to put their seed pods into. It was a day full of fun where campers made lasting memories and friendships. A special thanks to all who helped in the planning process and to all the volunteers that helped the day of camp.
Special thanks to: the Boomsma Family for their support with Farm Safety T-shirts in memory of their son. Also a huge thank you to those who gave Safety Day presentations: Josh Stucky & Nick Wuebben — Titan Machinery; Bruce Roerick — Agtegra Cooperative; Ken Kopetsky — Ace Hardware; Megan Winckler — Yankton EMS; Chantelle Jungemann & Aaron Melichar — BY Electric & Jennifer Gross — East River Electric Cooperative; Tyler Doty & Madison Melcher — Valley Ag Supply; Will Pirak, Josh Evans — Missouri National Recreational River; Liz Graber, Kenny Smith, & Madison Hofer — Sioux Nation Ag; Richard Sweeney & Jay Lulow — Polaris, Vermillion; Taylor Kirchner — SD Game, Fish & Parks; Larry Nickles & Tim Linke — Yankton Fire Department; Kara Osborn & Kristal Vogt — Yankton Medical Clinic.
All campers received a T-shirt. Special thanks to CHS, the Cooperative Development Foundation, Ag Processing Inc. and Farmers Union for supplying funding.
