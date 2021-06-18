Aaron Palmer is a Mental Health Assistant working the night shift with HSC’s Geriatric Program. Palmer’s been working at the Human Services Center for about 3 and a half years and has been named June’s HSC Employee of the Month.
Those who nominated Palmer identify a number of contributions that qualify him for the honor. Some of those include exemplary performance, consistent professionalism, and dependability.
“I couldn’t think of anyone more deserving. Always a pleasure to work with.” reads one nomination form.
While he works the night shift, Palmer brings a lot of sunshine to the unit.
“He takes time to spread cheer on our unit by putting up decorations, and has gone as far as to give the staff he works with little gifts,” wrote one co-worker. “He gave us ‘the world’ on Earth Day, by giving each staff a little planet stress ball. He comes up with ideas to keep staff entertained such as bringing in safe fidget toys. He is wonderful with residents and staff.”
Palmer’s focus on brightening lives is described on one nomination form this way, “goes out of way to provide staff support in forms of candy and other items, decorates unit for all holidays big and small.”
He grew up in Northern Utah, but now spends his time making a difference at HSC.
“There are so many things that I enjoy about my job,” Palmer says. “The most important thing is helping our patients and making sure their needs are met. I enjoy finding ways to give both staff and patients that extra reason to smile.”
According to the nominations he’s a success at all of the above. Congratulations Aaron Palmer for being honored as HSC’s Employee of the Month for June.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.