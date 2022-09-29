Interchange met on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at noon at Minerva’s with 15 members in attendance. The meeting was called to order by Past President Kathy Quinlivan and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited. There were two guests present, Bonnie Griggs and Julie Auch.
Linda Dobrovolny from the Yankton Community Library (YCL) announced that a free Estate Planning session by Ross Den Herder will be held at the YCL at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 28. The YCL is hosting a Halloween Costume and Fall Décor Swap. Drop off donations through Sept. 30. The Swap Store is open Oct. 1-5. Lastly, the YCL is hosting another Historical Neighborhood Walk on Oct. 6. Call the YCL to pre-register for this free activity.
Alli Davison, Elementary Technology Integrationist for the Yankton School District, served as today’s hostess. Alli gave a presentation on the updated YSD website. The goal was to make the website very easy for users to navigate. The YSD app and the website now sync information, and the live news feed is also shared on social media. One great new feature is the ability to select the language that the user wants to use while perusing the site. The page tabs, buttons and banners make it easy to find information on the updated website at https://www.ysd.k12.sd.us/
The September drawing for a free Interchange lunch certificate was won by Kathy Wibbels.
The next meeting of Interchange will be held on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at noon at Minerva’s with Daisy Kamback as hostess. The guest speaker will be Tim Linke, Chief of the Yankton Fire Department.
Members are reminded that they need to RSVP for the Oct. 10 evening social by Sept. 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.