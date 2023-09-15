New At The Library Sep 15, 2023 Sep 15, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Here’s what’s new at the Yankton Community Library: Sept. 16, 2023ADULT BOOKSFiction • “The Bee Sting” by Paul Murray• “A Château Under Siege” by Martin Walker• “The Daughters of Foxcote Manor” by Eve Chase• “Dead Fall” by Brad Thor• “The Invisible Hour” by Alice Hoffman• “Just a Regular Boy” by Catherine Ryan Hyde• “The Long Way Back” by Nicole Baart• “North of Nowhere” by Allison Brennan• “Prom Mom” by Laura Lippman• “Road of Bones” by Christopher Golden• “Save It for Sunday” by William W. Johnstone• “Small Town Sins” by Ken Jaworowski• “Take What You Need” by Idra Novey• “The Wonder State” by Sara Flannery Murphy———Nonfiction• “Project 562” by Matika Wilbur• “Why Fathers Cry at Night’ by Kwame AlexanderLARGE PRINT• “Do Tell” by Lindsay Lynch• “Everyone Here is Lying” by Shari Lapena• “The First Ladies” by Marie Benedict• “Save What’s Left” by Elizabeth Castellano• “The Wedding Crasher” by Mia Sosa———New E-books and Audiobooks available through the Libby App! Ask us how to download to your phone or device today!• “100 Places to See After You Die” by Ken Jennings• “A Little Life: A Novel” by Hanya Yanagihara• “On Our Best Behavior” by Elise Loehnen• “Same Time Next Summer” by Annabel Monaghan• “Simply Lies” by David Baldacci• “The True Love Experiment” by Christine Lauren • “Yellowface” by R.F. Kuang
• "Yours Truly" by Abby Jimenez

YOUNG ADULT BOOKS

Fiction
• "A Door in the Dark" By Scott Reintgen
• "Fire & Fate" by Serena Valentino
• "Never Never" by Serena Valentino
• "Other Ever Afters" by Melanie Gillman

JUNIOR BOOKS

Fiction
• "The Last Comics on Earth" by Joshua Pruett
• "The Sun and the Star" by Rick Riordan

EASY READING BOOKS

Fiction
• "Are You a Cheeseburger?" by Monica Arnaldo
• "Construction Site: Farming Strong, All Year Long" by Sherri Duskey Rinker
• "A Dress with Pockets" by Lily Murray
• "Roto and Roy to the Rescue!" by Sherri Duskey Rinker

———

Nonfiction
• "Captain Tom Moore" by Maria Isabel Sánchez Vegara
• "Finding My Dance" by Ria Thundercloud
• "King Charles" by Maria Isabel Sánchez Vegara
• "Paplo Picasso" by Maria Isabel Sánchez Vegara

NEW EASY WONDERBOOKS
• "The Good Egg and the Talent Show" by Jory John
• "Mi Ciudad Sings" by Cynthia Harmony
• "The Very Lonely Firefly" by Eric Carle
• "The Very Quiet Cricket" by Eric Carle
• "Watercress" by Andrea Wang

ADULT DVDs
• "You Hurt My Feelings"

———

Curbside pickup is available! You may reserve items by visiting library.cityofyankton.org, calling 605-668-5275, or via our Facebook page. 