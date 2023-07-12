TOASTMASTER CLUB 1294
Yankton Toastmaster Club 1294 met Saturday, July 8, at 7:30 a.m. for a hybrid meeting with four members and one guest at the Fryn’ Pan Restaurant and one person participating in the meeting via Zoom from Irene.
President Pat Acklie-Roth called the meeting to order. Janice Stone gave the invocation, and Roy Wilcox led the Pledge of Allegiance to the flag. Toastmaster of the Day was Pat Acklie-Roth who conducted the meeting. Grammarian Steve Hamilton gave the word of the day, “fledgling,” which means an immature or inexperienced person. Jeremy Skrenes gave a 5- to 7-minute speech titled “Sound of Freedom,” which was a movie he recently saw and was impressed with. Pat Acklie-Roth conducted Table Topics by asking members to respond to impromptu questions such as, if you were in a world tournament, what would it be; or describe your worst customer service experience. Jeremy Skrenes was the general evaluator and evaluated the meeting. Roy Wilcox evaluated Jeremy Skrenes’ speech. Presentations were given by ah counter Janice Stone who reported on the use of filler words like ahs and ums; grammarian Steve Hamilton who reported on use of the word of the day “fledgling” and good grammar, poor grammar, and use of unusual words or phrases; timer Chris Puckett who reported on speaking times; vote counter Pat Acklie-Roth tallied votes for the best table topics response, and joke master Janice Stone. Chris Puckett was a guest at the meeting.
Toastmaster Pat Acklie-Roth presented virtual trophies to Jeremy Skrenes for best speaker, Roy Wilcox for best evaluator, and Roy Wilcox and Chris Puckett tied for best table topic response.
The business meeting was led by Pat Acklie-Roth. Yankton Toastmaster Club 1294 welcomes anyone interested in improving their speaking and leadership skills. For more information call 605-665-8448 or http://1294.toastmastersclubs.org or Facebook page “Yankton Toastmasters Club 1294.”
Guests are welcome to join meetings in person at the Fryn’ Pan or remotely via Zoom. You will need to download the free “Zoom” application to your computer, laptop, tablet, or smart phone and call a member of the club to get the link to join the meeting.
INTERCHANGE
The July 10 meeting of Interchange, Inc., was held at the Yankton Elks Lodge with President Dana Schmidt presiding. There were 19 members in attendance. Following lunch, the Pledge of Allegiance was recited and announcements were made. Dana notified members that this is the final Monday that the group will be meeting at the Elks Lodge, and that the new meeting location will be in the conference room at the YSD Administration building. Dana also reminded members that the annual dues are due this month.
Rose Hauger, director of the Yankton Area Arts Association, announced that entries are now being accepted for the Mighty Mo Photo Show. This year’s theme is “Seeing Red.” Rose also said that the YAAA Kids’ Art Studio begins this week and runs through July.
Paula Tacke, Mead Museum, reported that the high tea at the Mead was successful. On July 23, there will be a Historical Crafts and Embroidery class at 2 p.m., and on Aug. 4, the Feed Your Mind program at noon will be about unmarried women and the Homestead Act.
Dana Schmidt, director of the Yankton Community Library. invited the public to the performance of Star Chief Eagle at 6 p.m. on July 17 at the Riverside Park Amphitheater.
The program was presented by Interchange member Molly Nedved, owner of Mazing Acres, a popular family activity which is located seven miles west of Yankton. Since its opening in the fall of 2020, the Mazing Acres has added attractions for each age group in addition to their annual corn maze and pumpkin patch. The 5-acre corn maze has a different design each year. Mazing Acres employs about 35 teens and adults and will probably add more staff this year. New this summer is their Wine & Flower Festival, which will be held on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday afternoons and evenings at the end of July and in August. They will have specialty drinks, Prairie Berry wines, live music, photo backdrops, and a You Pick flower field. The Mazing Acres pumpkin patch will be open on weekends in late September through October. In addition, the Mazing Porches fall decorating service will begin taking reservations in August.
The July 17 meeting of Interchange will be held at noon in the YSD Administration building on West City Limits Road. Carmen Schramm will present a program on the S.D. Department of Tourism.
