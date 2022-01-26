Mental Health Assistant Stephen Schager is being honored as the January HSC Employee of the Month.
Schager has only been with HSC for a few months but is already being recognized by co-workers. He grew up in Sioux City, IA, and recently relocated to Yankton from Syracuse, NY, where he worked as a house manager with Community Options Inc.
Those who nominated Schager for the honor call attention to the way he treats the patients with whom he works. “He is so caring and genuine with each one on and off his unit,” says one co-worker.
“He shows kindness and compassion to each patient. He takes time to observe each patient to determine their individual needs,” says another HSC employee. “He learns personal information about each patient to build a strong rapport.”
His favorite part of the job is being on the floor and interacting with the patients, he says. “In my short time here, I’ve worked very hard to make sure that all the patients that come to the unit I work on feel just as human as I do.”
He has a bachelor’s degree in music. With his love of music, he’s performed in more than 20 plays and musicals in various local theaters.
Schager and his wife have one child.
He is planning to eventually move to Chicago and attend nursing school.
Congratulations Stephen Schager on being selected as the HSC Employee of the Month for January.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.