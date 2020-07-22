Yankton Morning Optimists
The July 6, 2020, meeting was called to order by President Mary Milroy. There were 14 members and two guests on our Optimist Zoom call on July 6. I invite all members to join a Zoom call. It is a good way to keep connected and to keep our club moving forward with planning and new projects. After the Pledge of Allegiance and a prayer, Mary introduced our speakers. Our speakers this week were Dave Miller and Amy Wells from Brookings. They are in leadership positions with the Sleep in Heavenly Peace organization in Brookings. This is a national organization that provides free beds to any child ages 3-18 without a bed. Our club has the opportunity to join as a distribution center for the Brookings chapter. They will provide beds with mattresses free to us, and our club would be responsible for delivery and providing the bedding. We could also provide stuffed animals and books if we wish. The SHP organization has found tremendous need in many communities, and their chapter has delivered over 750 beds during the last two years. At the present time there is no coverage in the Yankton area. If, at a later date, the Yankton Optimists wish to expand and become an independent chapter, we would need to send a member to Idaho for one week of training and then we could begin to build beds. For now, members on the call felt that to begin small and expand as we go would be the way to go. The Optimist board will discuss this further at the board meeting July 9. This sounds like an exciting project and a new opportunity to serve the Yankton area youth.
Roy Wilcox shared information about a hybrid meeting opportunity. His Toastmasters club is trialing a hybrid type meeting at the Fryn’ Pan Restaurant. They are working the bugs out but have offered to let us use the television they have installed. Thanks, Roy. We will stay tuned and see if this will work for our club.
Board meeting is July 9 at noon. Please let me know if there are items you wish the Board to discuss.
Dave and Lynn Becker celebrated an anniversary June 30. Congratulations!
Our next meeting will be on July 13 at 7 a.m. Our speaker will be Chris Kassin from Mount Marty University. He is the VP of Strategic Planning and Athletics.
———
The July 13, 2020, meeting was called to order by President Mary Milroy. There were 10 members and one guest on this week’s Zoom call. I invite all members to join a Zoom call. It is a great way to stay connected to the Optimist club and to help plan for upcoming events. Following the Pledge of Allegiance and a prayer, Chuck Iverson introduced this week’s speaker.
Our speaker this week was Chris Kassin, VP of Strategic Planning and Athletics at Mount Marty University. MMU was anticipating the largest incoming freshman class this year at 175-185 new students. The effects of COVID-19 on this number may result in fewer students, but MMU is optimistic that a rural college may be attractive to students. A new 96-bed, suite-style housing facility will be available this year. The MMU athletic teams did very well last year and planning of 100 members has been set for the football program and recruiting is underway. Decisions about games this year are under discussion and will wait for decisions from the conferences.
The Watertown campus has relocated to the Lake Area Tech building which is felt to be a great move. MMU will have its own space on campus and LAT has made them feel very welcome. The MMU field house is coming along well and will be a great addition to campus. This will house training facilities for the athletes and the public can purchase Great Life memberships and make use of the facility. Coach Rozy’s program will relocate to the field house. Bill Miller has accepted the position of VP on Academic Affairs. Lost exciting new from MMU Thank you, Chris, for providing the updates!
The Yankton Morning Optimist Board met July 9. The Board voted unanimously to proceed with the Sleep in Heaven project as a distribution center through the Brookings chapter. Chuck will check on obtaining storage space in Yankton for the beds. Mary will contact Dave Miller to get Yankton’s zip code listed on their website, arrange for bed delivery, and begin to contact organizations in town about the availability of this new program. This is a great new program for the Yankton Optimists club and will provide beds to any child ages 3-18 who does not have a bed. Plans for a Poker Run continue. However, if the Yankton Ribfest is cancelled, the Poker Run will be postponed until next year and run in conjunction with the Yankton RibFest. Plans for the Santa Workshop continue and if you are interested in becoming a member of the planning committee, please contact Jake or Sandy Hoffner. Board approved a donation request from United Way for the “Stuff the Bus” program to provide school supplies for students this fall.
The Board voted to continue meeting by Zoom through the month of August, and meetings will continue at noon the 1st and Third Mondays and 7 a.m. the second and fourth Mondays.
Please consider becoming a board member. New members and new ideas are welcomed. We need a VP for next year so please consider volunteering.
Dick and Linda Fox will celebrate a wedding anniversary July 16. Congratulations!
Next meeting will be July 20 at noon. Please try to attend. The speaker will be Betsy Thomas speaking about Yankton United Way’s youth programs and the “Stuff the Bus” program.
