Here’s what’s new at the Yankton Community Library for April 10, 2021:
Adult Books
Fiction
• “The Bounty: A Fox and O’Hare Novel” by Janet Evanovich
• “Double Jeopardy: A Stone Barrington Novel” by Stuart Woods
• “Haunted Hibiscus” by Laura Childs
• “Her Dark Lies” by J.T. Ellison
• “A Matter of Life and Death: A Robin Lockwood Novel” by Phillip Margolin
• “Not Dark Yet” by Peter Robinson
• “On Fragile Waves” by E. Lily Yu
• “Perfect Little Children” by Sophie Hannah
• “Vera” by Carol Edgarian
Audiobooks
Fiction
• “Dark Sky” by C.J. Box
• “Distrust” by Lisa Jackson
• “Eternal” by Lisa Scottoline
• “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah
• “Win” by Harlan Coben
Large Print
Fiction
• “Lana’s War” by Anita Abriel
• “Meant to Be” by Jude Deveraux
• “Montana Territory” by Charles G. West
• “The Power Couple” by Alex Berenson
• “What’s Worth Keeping” by Kaya McLaren
Young Adult Books
Fiction
• “All These Monsters” by Amy Tintera
• “Chlorine Sky” by Mahogany L. Browne
• “Coming Up For Air” by Nicole B. Tyndall
• “Concrete Rose” by Angie Thomas
• “The Cousins” by Karen M. McManus
• “A Cuban Girl’s Guide to Tea and Tomorrow” by Laura Taylor Namey
• “The Electric Kingdom” by David Arnold
• “Influence” by Sara Shepard and Lilia Buckingham
• “It Only Happens in the Movies” by Holly Bourne
• “Last Night at the Telegraph Club” by Malinda Lo
• “Like Home” by Louisa Onomé
• “Master of One:” by Jaida Jones & Dani Bennett
• “Prepped” by Bethany Mangle
• “Pretty Funny For a Girl” by Rebecca Elliot
• “This is Not the Jess Show” by Anna Carey
Nonfiction
• “True or False: a CIA Analyst’s Guide to Spotting Fake News” by Cindy L. Otis
• “You Too? : 25 Voices Share their #METOO Stories” edited by Janet Gurtler
Easy Reading Books
Fiction
• “It’s So Quiet: A Not-Quite-Going-to-Bed-Book” by Sherri Duskey Rinker
• “Maisy’s Chinese New Year” by Lucy Cousins
• “No Fuzzball!” by Isabella Kung
• “Sadie Sprocket Builds a Rocket” by Sue Fliess
• “Trouble” by Katherine Battersby
Nonfiction
• “111 Trees: How One Village Celebrates the Birth of Every Girl” by Rina Singh
• “Daniel Inouye: World War II Hero and Senator” by Jennifer Marino Walters
• “Everybody Feels…Jealous” by Moira Harvey
• “Everybody Feels…Lonely” by Moira Harvey
• “Everybody Feels…Shy” by Moira Harvey
• “He is Risen: Rocks Tell the Story of Easter” by Patti Rokus
• “I Am Harriet Tubman” by Brad Meltzer
• “Like a Lizard” by April Pulley Sayre
• “Mars! Earthlings Welcome” by Stacy McAnulty
• “Math-terpieces: the Art of Problem-Solving” by Greg Tang
• “The Secret Garden of George Washington Carver” by Gene Barretta
Junior Books
Fiction
• “Aster and the Mixed-Up Magic” by Thom Pico, Graphic Novel
• “Beni’s War” by Tammar Stein
• “Beyond Platform 13” by Eva Ibbotson and Sibeal Pounder
• “Clean Getaway” by Nic Stone
• “Ground Zero: a Novel of 9/11” by Alan Gratz
• “The Last Bear” by Hannah Gold
• “The Lion of Mars” by Jennifer L. Holm
• “The Retake” by Jen Calonita
• “Treasure of the World” by Tara Sullivan
• “Unplugged” by Gordon Korman
• “A Wish in the Dark” by Christina Soontornvat
Nonfiction
• “The Book of Dares: 100 Ways for Boys to be Kind, Bold, and Brave” by Ted Bunch & Anna Marie Johnson Teague
• “Have I Ever Told You Black Lives Matter” by Shani Mahiri King
• “Wolfpack: How Young People Will Find Their Voice, Unite Their Pack, and Change the World” by Abby Wambach
Adult DVDs
• “The Chosen,” series
• “J.L. Family Ranch”
• “News of the World”
———
Curbside pickup is available! You may reserve items by visiting library.cityofyankton.org, calling 605-668-5275, or via our Facebook page.
