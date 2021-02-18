FREEMAN — Freeman Academy will be holding open houses on Friday, Feb. 26, and Friday, March 19, from 2-4 p.m.
Families interested in fall admission can visit campus during the open houses. Drop in for grade-specific questions or schedule a personal tour and meet teachers. Kindergarten screening with teacher Lynelle Hofer is April 8.
Register early, as the last open house had a waiting list. For more information call 605-925-4237 or register at Freeman Academy.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.