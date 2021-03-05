COLLEGE OF SAINT BENEDICT
ST. JOSEPH, Minn. — Three local students have earned the distinction of being named to the dean’s list for the 2020 fall semester at the College of Saint Benedict.
• Lauren Rezac, child of Joe and Barb Rezac of Tabor. Rezac is a senior biology major at CSB.
• Kristen Rezac, child of Joe and Barb Rezac of Tabor. Rezac is a senior accounting major at CSB.
• Claire Kouri, child of Gregory and Jill Kouri of Yankton. Kouri is a sophomore history major at CSB.
To be included in the dean’s list, students must have a grade point average of at least 3.80 and have completed 12 credits for which honor points (A, B, C, etc.) are awarded. Students included on the dean’s list cannot have any “unsatisfactory” or “incomplete” grades for that semester.
OLIVIA WIESELER
STORM LAKE, Iowa — Buena Vista University students collectively earned 34 awards, including 11 first-place honors, at the Iowa College Media Association’s (ICMA) contest. The annual awards presentation took place virtually on Feb. 18. Students submitted pieces they created through digital media programs including BVTV, The Tack, and KBVU.
Olivia Wieseler of St. Helena, Nebraska, earned first place in Best Headline Writing for “The Tack” and honorable mention in Best News Story for “Merchant Resigns BVU Presidency.” Wieseler graduated from BVU in 2020 with a bachelor’s degree in digital media.
“This past year was extraordinarily challenging to create media amid the pandemic. This was especially true last spring when students were sent home mid-March. And yet, they proved they could continue to produce quality media through creativity and ingenuity. I am so impressed with the adaptability and resilience these student media leaders have shown,” says Dr. Andrea Frantz, BVU Professor of Digital Media.
The ICMA is an organization of colleges and universities in Iowa committed to the development of excellence in media education. It is open to all students, faculty, staff and advisors involved in higher education.
AERIEL FREY
LINCOLN, Neb. — Aeriel Frey of Vermillion, a sophomore broadcasting major at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, is among 20 students selected to compete in the College of Journalism and Mass Communications’ Virtual Philip Perry Photojournalism Challenge from March 12-14. The winner will receive a $10,000 scholarship.
Beginning at 5 p.m. March 12, participants will have 24 hours to shoot and edit a photo essay of up to 12 photographs inspired by the theme “Mother Earth.” At 5 p.m. March 13, essays will be judged by five professional photographers, who will select five finalists to present on day three.
Judges will consider the following criteria: subject matter, impact, creativity, composition, technical quality and storytelling.
At 10 a.m. March 14, the finalists will present their work to the judges, faculty and friends of the college over Zoom, and a winner will be named.
For the full list of participants, visit https://go.unl.edu/perry2021.
