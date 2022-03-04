Here’s what’s new at the Yankton Community Library: March 5, 2022
ADULT BOOKS
Fiction
• “Abandoned in Death” by J.D. Robb
• “City of the Dead” by Jonathan Kellerman
• “Dark Horse” by Gregg Hurwitz
• “Diablo Mesa” by Preston & Child
• “A Flicker in the Dark” by Stacy Willingham
• “Forever Home” by Elysia Whisler
• “The Good Son” by Jacquelyn Mitchard
• “Hold Me Down” by Clea Simon
• “The Love Con” by Seressia Glass
• “The Maid” by Nita Prose
• “Nothing to Lose” by J.A. Jance
• “Olga Dies Dreaming” by Xochitl Gonzalez
• “Shadows of Pecan Hollow” by Caroline Frost
• “Shoot the Moonlight Out” by William Boyle
• “A Token of Love” by Delia Halverson
• “Under Color of Law” by Aaron Philip Clark
• “The Violence” by Delilah S. Dawson
• “The Violin Conspiracy” by Brendan Slocumb
Nonfiction
• “All of the Marvels” by Douglas Wolk
• “Betrayal” by Jonathan Karl
• “Black Elk’s Religion” by Clyde Holler
• “The Book Bible” by Susan Shapiro
• “Find Your Unicorn Space” by Eve Rodsky
• “Mother Trucker” by Amy Butcher
• “Nice White Ladies” by Jessie Daniels
AUDIOBOOKS
• “The Dark Hours” by Michael Connelly
LARGE PRINT
• “Curse of Salem” by Kay Hooper
• “Love Hypothesis” by Ali Hazelwood
• “Our Country Friends” by Gary Shteyngart
YOUNG ADULT BOOKS
Fiction
• “Dumbledore” by Irvin Khaytman
• “The Falling Girls” by Hayley Krischer
• “Lulu and Milagro’s Search for Clarity” by Angela Velez
• “Room Service” by Maren Stoffels
• “Spin Me Right Round” by David Valdes
JUNIOR BOOKS
Fiction
• “The Best At It” by Maulik Pancholy
• “Click” graphic novel by Kayla Miller
• “Egg Marks the Spot” by Amy Timberlake
• “Ghetto Cowboy” by G. Neri
• “Ice Dragon” graphic novel by Jordan Quinn
• “Northwind” by Gary Paulsen
• “Omar Rising” by Aisha Saeed
NONFICTION
• “Creatures” by Andrea Debbink
EASY READING BOOKS
Fiction
• “Anansi and the Golden Pot” by Taiye Selasi
• “Bathe the Cat” by Alice B. McGinty
• “The Boy with the Big, Big Feelings” by Britney Winn Lee
• “How to Welcome a New Baby” by Jean Reagan
• “Once Upon a Forest” by Pam Fong
• “Pokémon: Aloha Region Adventure Guide” by Sonia Sander
• “Sato the Rabbit: The Moon” by Yuki Ainoya
Nonfiction
• “The Faith of Elijah Cummings” by Carole Boston
ADULT DVDs
• “American Underdog”
• “Ghostbusters: Afterlife”
• “Old Henry”
• “The Righteous Gemstones: Season 1”
• “Succession: Season 1 and 2”
• “This is Us: Season Four”
JUNIOR DVDs
• “15 Sports Stories”
• “Barbie & Her Sisters in A Pony Tale”
• “Henry HuggleMonster”
Curbside pickup is available! You may reserve items by visiting library.cityofyankton.org, calling 605-668-5275, or via our Facebook page.
