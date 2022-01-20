If one of your personal goals was to be more community mindful in 2022 and you love pets, signing up to foster even one animal for Heartland Humane Society makes a huge difference for our local animal shelter.
Foster care is a temporary arrangement in which Heartland Humane Society provides all the supplies and medical care needed to care for a pet in your home prior to adoption. Your role is merely providing the love and daily care a pet needs. All you need to be a great foster is space, time and love.
There are a variety of options in terms of volunteering too!
HHS needs fosters for kittens and puppies. Many dogs and cats come in too young to stay in shelter without risking their health. We rely on foster homes to take in these babies until they are about 8 weeks old. It’s all the fun of having kitten and puppies without the long-term commitment of adoption.
HHS needs homes for bottle babies too. These are the little ones that need to be hand fed with a bottle or syringe. Feeds are usually every three to five hours. If you loved raising an infant and love puppies or kittens, you’ll be great! We can teach you the tricks to well fed, healthy babies.
HHS needs homes for adoptable dogs and cats. If you have the space for a pet but don’t want the lifetime commitment, this is the spot for you. Fosters in this category have the shelter has a backup baby sitter. If you need to return the pet it’s no big deal. Most fosters have animals less than two weeks before adopted! This is a great spot for families too that want to trial the idea of owning a pet. Bonus, fosters can choose to adopt their foster pet too!
HHS needs homes for hospice. Every once in a great while we are introduced to an awesome dog or cat that has some major health challenges. In these cases, adoption becomes tricky. I can speak from experience, senior pets provide a ridiculous amount of gratitude and love. They sleep more than play and are super easy to care for, and usually pretty snuggly too. If you’re interested in caring for a pet but a shorter timeframe of care, two years or less, seems like a better idea for your long-term plans, hospice care is a great opportunity and huge help for the animal shelter.
HHS needs homes for small critters. In 2022, HHS has already taken in guinea pigs, a snake, and two lizards. We know there are experts in the community that know how to best care for these tiny souls and if you are one of them, HHS would love your expertise in caring and helping educate any adopters.
Fostering is always on your terms. You decide when you can help and for how long. HHS does a great job working to meet your needs.
———
Ready to sign up for a foster pet in 2022? Email info@sdheartlandhumanesociety.com or call 605-664-4244 to receive an information packet and learn more.
