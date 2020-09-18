Here’s what’s new at the Yankton Community Library this week:
ADULT BOOKS
“Everything Beautiful in Its Time” by Jenna Bush Hager, nonfiction
“Killing Crazy Horse” by Bill O’Reilly, nonfiction
“My Wife Said You May Want to Marry Me” by Jason B. Rosenthal, nonfiction
“The Rise of Wolf 8: Witnessing the Triumph of Yellowstone’s Underdog” by Rick Mcintyre, nonfiction
“Anxious People” by Fredrik Backman, fiction
“Atomic Love” by Jennie Fields, fiction
“Bear Necessity” by James Gould-Bourn, fiction
“Before She Was Helen” by Caroline B. Cooney, fiction
“Big Door Prize” by M.O. Walsh, fiction
“Cajun Justice” by James Patterson, fiction
“The Color of Air” by Gail Tsukiyama, fiction
“The House on Fripp Island” by Rebecca Kauffman, fiction
“Imperfect Women” by Araminta Hall, fiction
“The Invention of Sound” by Chuck Palahniuk, fiction
“Monogamy” by Sue Miller, fiction
“The Mountains Wild” by Sarah Stewart Taylor, fiction
“One by One” by Ruth Ware, fiction
“The Order” by Daniel Silva, fiction
“The Paris Hours” by Alex George, fiction
“Payback” by Mary Gordon, fiction
“Three Single Wives” by Gina Lamanna, fiction
“Sex and Vanity” by Kevin Swan, fiction
“A Star is Bored” by Byron Lane, fiction
“The Stone Wall” by Beverly Lewis, fiction
“Winter Counts” by David Heska Wanbli Weiden, fiction
AUDIO CDs
“Pew” by Catherine Lacey, fiction
YOUNG ADULT BOOKS
“Girl, Unframed” by Deb Caletti, fiction
“Goodbye From Nowhere” by Sara Zarr, fiction
“Jo & Laurie” by Margaret Stohl, fiction
“Running” by Natalia Sylvester, fiction
“Sources Say” by Lori Goldstein, fiction
“Splinters of Scarlet” by Emily Bain Murphy, fiction
“Star Daughter” by Shveta Thakrar, fiction
“We Are Not Free” by Traci Chee, fiction
EASY READING BOOKS
“How To Write a Story” by Kate Messner, nonfiction
“Festival of Colors” by Kabir Sehgal, fiction
“Speak Up” by Miranda Paul, fiction
“Stay Gold” by Tobly McSmith, fiction
“Where Are You From?” by Jamie Kim, fiction
“Your Name is a Song” by Jamilah Thomkins-Bigelow, fiction
JUNIOR BOOKS
“The Next President: The Unexpected Beginnings and Unwritten Future of America’s Presidents” by Kate Messner, nonfiction
“On the Horizon: World War II Reflections” by Lois Lowry, nonfiction
“War Stories” by Gordon Korman, nonfiction
“Brave Like That” by Lindsey Stoddard, fiction
“King and The Dragon Flies” by Kacen Callender, fiction
“My Life as an Ice Cream Sandwich” by Ibi Zoboi, fiction
“A Place to Belong” by Cynthia Kadohata, fiction
“Redwood and Ponytail” by K.A. Holt, fiction
“The Summer We Found the Baby” by Amy Hest, fiction
“The Turnover” by Mike Lupica, fiction
Curbside pickup is available! You may reserve items by visiting library.cityofyankton.org, calling 605-668-5275, or via our Facebook page.
