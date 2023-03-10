In a recent column, you answered a question from a guy named Jerry who had problems with his 1947 Plymouth with a 6-volt electrical system. You suggested upgrading the electrical system, along with the wiper motor and other stuff, to 12-volts.
As I remember, my ‘48 Plymouth had a vacuum-driven wiper. Can you explain? Thanks. — Old Geezer Jim
Yes, that was just before they discovered the earth was round, right Jim?
Actually, it was pretty common in the old days to have vacuum-powered wipers.
When the pistons descend in their cylinders, they create suction. That’s what sucks in the gasoline and air.
And some smart person figured out that you could use that suction to run things. In fact, there are still vacuum-powered parts in modern cars. Some vent doors in the heating and cooling system are operated by vacuum motors. And early cruise control was vacuum operated.
The problem, as you may remember, Jim, is that when you really open the throttle, the vacuum drops. Vacuum is high when the car is idling and low when you’re accelerating.
Think about your home vacuum cleaner hose. It’s a about an inch and a half in diameter, and you have plenty of vacuum. Now, imagine that hose is 3 feet in diameter. You’d feel very little suction, right? That’s essentially what happens when the throttle is wide open.
I’m sure you had the experience of stepping on the gas hard in your ‘48 Plymouth and having your wipers stop. Not exactly the height of safety engineering.
In more recent times, they used vacuum reservoirs, which were just plastic reservoirs that would hold vacuum in reserve, to be used when the car was under hard acceleration.
So, at the time, the 6-volt electrical system was an upgrade over vacuum wipers; 12 volts is even better. And now, we’re seeing cars with 48-volt systems. Maybe I should have recommended one of those to Jerry. He’d set the Guinness record for windshield wiper speed on a 1947 Plymouth.
