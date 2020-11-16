By Sherri Rodgers-Conti
Executive Director of Southeast CASA
The Friend of CASA Award was set to have been presented in March during our 2020 Reverse Your Luck fundraising gala in Yankton. Because of the outbreak of Covid-19, that fundraiser was cancelled, and along with it we had to postpone the Friend of CASA Award announcement.
We kept waiting for a time when Southeast CASA was having “something special” so that we could incorporate this award presentation. The pandemic put a stop to any large events, so we used the Nov. 12th Open House at our new office location to make the Friend of CASA Award presentation to Janet Stark of ALC Event Design.
“Janet has graciously assisted Southeast CASA with each of its gala events since we began hosting them in 2015. Whenever we asked for her help, she was quick to say “Yes!” Because of Janet’s generosity, not only did our events look first-rate, but Southeast CASA was able to raise more funds to provide CASA advocacy for local children who had been abused or severely neglected. All of our current and past board members join the Southeast CASA staff and volunteers in thanking Janet for her invaluable support for the CASA kids,” said Sherri Rodgers-Conti during the presentation of the award.
