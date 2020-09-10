PIERRE — Gov. Kristi Noem has proclaimed Sept. 13-19 Direct Support Professionals (DSP) Recognition Week in South Dakota.
DSP Recognition Week highlights the efforts of those who work closely with individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Many South Dakotans with intellectual and developmental disabilities rely upon DSPs to deliver their individualized support services and help them to achieve their goals.
“The state recognizes the valuable work carried out every day by dedicated and skilled DSPs who are the backbone of quality service delivery for South Dakotans with intellectual and developmental disabilities,” said Department of Human Services Cabinet Secretary Shawnie Rechtenbaugh.
DSPs are employed by 20 community service providers throughout the state as well as the South Dakota Developmental Center in Redfield.
DSPs help individuals with disabilities to participate in their communities, find employment, and lead full and independent lives.
DSP Recognition Week in South Dakota coincides with National Direct Support Professionals Recognition Week to celebrate DSPs across the country, which also begins on Sept. 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.