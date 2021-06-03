I am pretty sure my favorite story in the Bible is the one found in the gospel of John, chapter 4. It is the story of a Jewish man coming to a village well and having a conversation with a Samaritan woman.
It’s about noon, Jesus’ friends have gone into town to buy food, he’s tired so he sits down next to the village well. A woman comes to draw water and Jesus asks her for a drink of water. Thus begins a long and beautiful conversation. Now this may not seem like a big deal, but it is. As the woman says to Jesus, “How is it that you, a Jew, ask a drink of me, a woman of Samaria?”
You see, there are two obstacles. One, she is a Samaritan. Both Jewish and Samaritan religious leaders taught it was wrong to have any contact with the other. They were not even to speak with one another.
Two, she is a woman. Even the disciples are astonished that he is speaking with a woman.
So what was it like to be a woman in Jesus’ day? Men were not to greet women in public. A woman’s place was in the home. Her duty was to bear children to raise those children. Any money earned went to the husband. A man could divorce his wife for any reason by simply handing her a writ of divorce. A woman could not, for any reason, divorce her husband.
It was taught that the words of the Torah, the sacred writings, were to be burned rather than entrusted to a woman. Part of the daily prayer of a Jewish man went something like this: Praise be God that he has not created me a woman.
It is in that culture, that way of life, that one day a Jewish man named Jesus stops at the village well and has conversation with a Samaritan woman.
A little girl is seated in a restaurant with her family. She is 10 years old. Her mom and dad and her grandparents are there, but she is the only child at the table. The waitress comes to take the family’s order. After asking the four adults what they want, she turns to the little girl and asks her what she wishes to order. “I would like a grilled cheese sandwich, please.” Her mom interrupts, with, “She will have the roast beef dinner.” The waitress asks, “Would you like fries with your grilled cheese sandwich?” “Yes.” “What would you like to drink?” The mom again, “She will have a glass of milk.” The girl says, “I would like a glass of chocolate milk.” The waitress responds, “Would you like straw with your chocolate milk?” “Yes, please.” When the waitress walks away, the little girl says, “She thinks I am real.”
I believe that Jesus saw the Samaritan woman as real.
I spent ten days in the hospital, in 1995. I had a virus in my heart. One day Arve came to visit. I had met Arve twenty years before, when we served churches a few miles apart in southeast South Dakota. Arve came to see me in the hospital. There is little I remember about his visit, but as he was leaving, he came to the side of my bed, leaned down, and gently kissed me on the forehead.
I remember the kiss as a sacred moment, a holy kiss. No words were spoken and no explanation was necessary. Arve was a messenger, an angel sent to deliver God’s kiss. I still lay sick and would remain so for some time, but a sign had been given to me, a sign from God through Arve. I was not forgotten. I had value.
Jesus was saying the same thing to the woman he met that day at the well. “You have value.”
My good friend Herb was Native American. We used to play golf together. One day he said to me, “You know if you are told all of your life that you are worthless, after a while you begin to believe it is true.”
What we do when we gather for worship is important. We are with others who share our faith. We get to sing praises to the God we worship and serve. We have the opportunity to pray for those we love and for people we will never meet. We hear God’s word read and proclaimed. So it is a good thing. A good habit.
But I would suggest that what we do after the benediction, what we do between worship services is even more important. How we listen to others, how we speak, how we pay attention. So that another will know he or she is real, he or she has value.
To be seen, to be heard, to be taken seriously. It’s a gift you can give after the benediction.
