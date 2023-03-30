In a poll of several hundred experts, angel food cake was voted the preferred cuisine of heaven. Angel hair pasta came in second. But Angel Food Ice Cream kept showing up as a favorite from kids in Memphis, Tennessee. Is this some new flavor?

When I discovered there’s an ice cream brand in Memphis by this name, I called its office. Marketing director Preston Klinke said: “God hasn’t told me directly, but if I had to guess about heaven’s favorite flavor, I’d say it’s homemade vanilla or vanilla bean. The flavor is heavenly.”

