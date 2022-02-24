Pope Francis and the Catholic Church want your input. The pope is asking All Catholics, All Christians and All people to participate in the Synod on Synodality.
In October 2021, Pope Francis initiated the Synod on Synodality. “The purpose of the Synod is “to plant dreams,” to “journey together” following the course of the Church in the third millennium with a truly synodal mentality.” (www.synod.va)
To have your voice heard, you are invited to complete an online survey found at www.sfcatholic.org. You will have the chance to answer questions on five topics: Lifelong, Catholic, Missionary, Discipleship and Through God’s Love. You are encouraged to listen to the Holy Spirit, pray, discern and discuss the questions with friends, family, clergy, and fellow parishioners before completing the survey.
The survey is available Feb. 1-28, 2022. After Feb. 28, the information will be compiled and presented to Pope Francis by the Bishops.
“It’s specifically to hear the voice of the Holy Spirit, across the whole spectrum of the Christian people, and to do that as unfiltered as possible ... If there’s ever anything that has been strongly impressed on your heart by God, we’d like to know,” said Fr. Bob Lacey, Associate Pastor at Sacred Heart Parish and St Benedict Parish, Yankton. “It’s a Catholic thing and a human thing.”
