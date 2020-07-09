ROSE EITEMILLER
SIOUX FALLS — A new class of outstanding high school seniors has been selected to receive the fifth annual Legends for Kids Scholarship. The scholarship is a $5,000 award that recognizes high school student-athletes for their exceptional character in leadership in athletics, school and community involvement. This year, the number of recipients increased to ten, up from nine in 2019. This class will bring the cumulative total to 40 scholarships totaling $200,000 in five years.
Developed in conjunction with Hy-Vee/Sanford Legends, the scholarship program was created by Hy-Vee, Sanford and First PREMIER with support from KELOLAND Television, Beal Distributing, Audi of Sioux Falls, Novak Sanitary Service, Argus Leader Media, Dean Foods/Land O’ Lakes, Lamar Advertising, Pepsi-Cola/Dr. Pepper, Principal Financial, Smithfield, Burger King, Great Life Golf & Fitness Club and Schoeneman’s Building Materials. Recipients must use the scholarship for post-secondary education.
The following graduating seniors were selected based on nominations from coaches, teachers and administrators:
• Rose Eitemiller – Wagner (South Dakota State University)
The Hy-Vee/Sanford Legends program provides learning opportunity for young student-athletes to grow and be inspired in the world of sports by providing different sporting clinics and camps. Each year, celebrity athletes who represent the Legends goals — quality, integrity and character — are brought to Sioux Falls.
NORTHWESTERN COLLEGE
ORANGE CITY — Local Northwestern College students have earned a spot on the Academic Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester.
The Dean’s List is comprised of students who have achieved a semester grade point average of 3.50 or above while carrying a minimum of 12 graded hours. This semester, 437 students qualified for the Dean’s List. Students who earned a GPA of 3.75 or higher are considered Collegiate Scholars, designated with an asterisk. Of the 291 Collegiate Scholars, 90 of them maintained a perfect 4.0 average and are recognized with a pound sign.
Listed are the student, year, major, hometown and parents:
• Justin Cap, sophomore, accounting, Yankton, Brad and Paula Cap
• Seth Druin, junior, exercise science, Volin, Wade Druin
• Emily Novak, senior, biology-health professions, Yankton, Rich Novak and Alicia Novak
• Levi Wiersma, sophomore, business administration/ management, Yankton, Jason and Ruth Wiersma
———
ORANGE CITY, Iowa—Joel Van Peursem* and Wyatt Waage*, students at Northwestern College in Orange City, Iowa, have earned a spot on the Academic Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester.
Students who earned a GPA of 3.75 or higher are considered Collegiate Scholars, designated with an asterisk. Of the 291 Collegiate Scholars, 90 of them maintained a perfect 4.0 average and are recognized with a pound sign.
Van Peursem* is a senior music and secondary education major at Northwestern College. He is the son of Daniel and Jennifer Van Peursem of Vermillion.
Waage* is a junior theatre major at Northwestern. He is the son of Bradley and Patricia Waage of Vermillion.
Northwestern College is a Christian college of more than 1,400 students in Orange City, Iowa. Rated a top-10 Midwestern college by U.S. News & World Report magazine, Northwestern provides an education committed to standout academics and a Christ-centered worldview.
