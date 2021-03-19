TOASTMASTERS CLUB 1294
The Yankton Toastmasters Club 1294 met Hybrid procedure at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, March 13, 2021. There were 5 members in person present at the Fry’n Pan Restaurant and 7 present by Zoom for a total of 12. The meeting was called to order by VP Education, Janice Stone. The invocation was given by Vernon Arens, followed by the pledge to the flag.
Roy Wilcox was introduced as the Toastmaster of the meeting. He called on the General Evaluator Dan Klimisch, who introduced his evaluation team: Speech evaluators Kevin Buhl and Steve Hamilton, Grammarian, Jennifer Haich, who presented the word for the day, “Meticulous”. Ah Counter Marsha Dahlseid, Timer Michael Villanueva and Vote Counter Jana Lane.
Speeches were given by Iesley Stone titled “How Did I Get Here” from Pathways Dynamic Leadership, Icebreaker speech and Janice Stone with Pathways project and title “High Performance Leadership” on a demonstration how to order a new path from Toastmasters International.
Table Topics was presented by Walter Rentsch on asking participants to share their view on a particular month of the year. Participants were: Michael Villanueva, Jana Lane, Marsha Dahlseid, Jennifer Haich, Vernon Arens, Roy Wilcox, Iesley Stone and Janice Stone.
Dan Klimisch was then re-introduced to lead the evaluation part of the meeting as General Evaluator. He called on Kevin Buhl to evaluate Iesley Stone and Steve Hamilton to evaluate Janice Stone. Then he called on Jennifer Haich to give an overview on words and phrases used during the meeting and members who used the word for the day “meticulous”. Other evaluations were Marsha Dahlseid, Ah Counter and Michael Villanueva, Timer. Vote Counter Jana Lane presented the voting results to Roy Wilcox, Toastmaster of the Meeting as follows:
Best Speaker, Iesley Stone Best Speaker, Kevin Buhl Best Speech Evaluation and best Table Topics response on the month of December, Iesley Stone.
Jana Lane was called on as Joke Master, then Wilcox relinquished control of the meeting back to VP Education Janice Stone for a business meeting and assignments for the next meeting.
Stone announced that Michael Villanueva advanced from the Area Table Topics Contest on March 2 and will now compete in the Division F Table Topics Contest on March 20.
Guests are always welcome to join our Hybrid meeting held at 7:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Come in person to the Fry’n Pan Restaurant or from Zoom at your home. You need to download the “Zoom” application on your Computer, I-Pad or I-Phone and call a member of the club to get the Meeting ID and Passcode. For more information on Yankton Toastmasters Club 1294, call 605-660-2485 or check out the web: http://toastmastersclub.org
ROY ANDERSON UNIT NO. 12 AMERICAN LEGION AUXILIARY
Roy Anderson Unit No. 12 American Legion Auxiliary met March 15, 2021, with President Malena Diede presiding. The meeting was opened according to ritual.
Six officers answered roll call. Eight other members introduced themselves. Jean Hunhoff, representing District 8 President Ruth Williams was also present for the district visit.
The minutes were read and approved. Treasurer’s report was presented and approved on motion by Jane Kopecky, second by Gert Boyles.
• Reports: Membership — Jane Kopecky will be the new chairman of the committee. Girls State — Chairman is waiting for applications from girls who have indicated interest in attending Girls State this year. There is also one applicant for Journalism City. Americanism — Essays have been judged and sent on to district. Ten of Something — Missouri Valley Christian School was the recipient of Walmart gift cards this year. Cheers — President Malena reported sending many sympathy, birthday and anniversary cards during the last months.
• Old Business: By-laws must be updated. Officers will be working on this in the near future.
• New Business: New forms were distributed for members to record community volunteer hours to help with annual reports. Bills were presented by Marlys List for the Legion anniversary cake and by Gert Boyles for Girls State mailing expenses. Motion by Gloria Pibal, second by Jane Kopecky to pay bills. Motion carried.
Jean Hunhoff shared information from the recent District 8 meeting: 27 ALA members representing 8 units attended the meeting. Items discussed included the need for a district treasurer, a pharmacy discount that members may learn more about by accessing the national web site, need for a plan for Girls State orientation, and a request for a volunteer for coordinating events at HSC.
With no further business to come before the members, the meeting was adjourned. The next meeting will be April 19. Hostesses are Deanna Branaugh and Ellen Becker.
Following adjournment, Myrna Hunhoff introduced Senator Jean Hunhoff, Rep. Mike Stevens, and Rep. Ryan Cwach who presented a recap of the recent legislative session. They discussed the challenges associated with the pandemic and with the extra funds that have come from the federal relief packages. Topics of interest for veterans were a request for state help with the State Veterans Cemetery project, long-term care needs for veterans, and funds that have been set aside for bonuses for the military. Other items of discussion were the mental health program that will now be available for the benefit of our first responders, the funding of the needs-based scholarship program, and the questions surrounding the approval of medical marijuana and the transgender bill. Thank you to our legislators for sharing this important information with our members.
