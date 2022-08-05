HOWARD — Horizon Health Care’s eight dental locations across South Dakota offer $10, custom-fit mouthguards to any student athlete, including those attending college.
The mouthguards are available year-round to patients throughout the Horizon Health Care system.
“Mouthguards can be fit in minutes to protect your smile,” said Horizon’s Chief Dental Officer Michelle Scholtz, DDS. “We want our patients to have a safe, healthy athletic season.”
Mouthguards help protect the teeth, but more importantly, they can help prevent the injuries that lead to concussions. Approximately one third of all dental injuries are sports related.
Trauma to the lower jaw causes pressure on the base of the skull leading to a possible concussion. A custom-fit, appropriately made mouthguard reduces that pressure as well as reducing the risk of tooth and jaw injuries.
Custom-fit mouthguards, such as those provided by Horizon, are the most effective in preventing concussions. They provide maximum protection of all teeth, take the patient’s dental history into consideration and may be designed for specific sports.
Contact your local Horizon dental provider to get one of the mouthguards and schedule an adolescent wellness check at one of Horizon’s medical clinics.
