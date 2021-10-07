Horizon Health Foundation (HHF) recently received a $1,000 grant donation from Yankton Area Foundation for the purchase of a leather Power Lift reclining chair for Yankton Community Health Center.
A recliner lift chair is designed to enable individuals to get up from the seated position more easily. As a needed addition to Yankton Community Health Center’s medical and behavioral health programs, it will help cancer and behavioral health patients with easier access to care and create a smoother process for patients receiving primary care.
“When a cancer patient comes to our clinic needing IV fluids, providing a comfortable place for them to rest for the 1-2 hours is important to their overall health. Exam tables and exam chairs are not made or meant to rest on for extended time,” said Amanda Thoms, Certified Nurse Practitioner at Yankton Community Health Center. “Providing a comfortable chair that reclines will allow the patient to rest and relax, while the power lift will help those that are weak from treatment or elderly get up and out from the chair. The chair will also be available for our telehealth patients to provide a comfortable place during their sessions.”
With the Yankton Area Foundation’s gift, Horizon Health Care can continue to provide quality care to all its patients, regardless of mobility.
“On behalf of the Yankton Area Foundation, we are proud to present this award to Horizon Health Care,” said Nick Moser, Yankton Area Foundation President. “Its Yankton facility is fantastic. We look forward to Horizon’s continued success in providing first-class patient care in Yankton and throughout South Dakota.”
