New Women’s Bible Studies will soon begin at Calvary Baptist Church. “Joy in the Morning” will meet Wednesday mornings, 9:30-11:30 a.m., beginning Wednesday, Jan. 6, to study “Signs” by David Jeremiah and childcare will be available by reservation. “Fire by Night” will study “God of Covenant: A Study of Genesis 12-50” by Jen Wilken on Monday evenings at 6 p.m. beginning Monday, Jan. 11.
In “Signs,” Dr. David Jeremiah offers answers to questions about biblical prophecy and the signs and signals that will precede the end of everything as we know it. He examines the prophetic writings from the Old and New Testaments to help you cut through the confusion and give you insights about God’s plan for humankind as the end times draw near.
“In God of Covenant: A Study of Genesis 12-50,” participants will walk alongside the fathers of our faith — Abraham, Isaac, Jacob, and Joseph — to discern Jesus in the stories of His people. We will discover how God orchestrates everything for His glory and the good of His people, and see how the God of creation and covenant is the same yesterday, today and forever.
The Bible studies are open to all women who would like to attend. Call the church office at 605-665-5594 for more information or to register.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.