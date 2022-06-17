New At The Library Jun 17, 2022 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Here’s what’s new at the Yankton Community Library: June 18, 2022ADULT BOOKSFiction • “At Least You Have Your Health” by Madi Sinha• “The Bangalore Detectives Club” by Harini Nagendra• “A Beacon of Light” by Linda Byler• “By the Book” by Jasmine Guillory• “Countdown to Midnight” by Dale Brown• “Deep Water” by Emma Bamford• “Every Cloak Rolled in Blood” by James Lee Burke• “Horse” by Geraldine Brooks• “Hotel Portofino” by J.P. O’Connell• “The Ice Ghost” by Kathleen O’Neal Gear• “Insomnia” by Sarah Pinborough• “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus• “Life Sentences” by Billy O’Callaghan• “Lost and Found in Paris” by Lian Dolan• “Lucky Turtle” by Bill Roorbach• “Name of All Things” by Jenn Lyons• “A Magical Bookshop Mystery Series” Books 1-4 by Amanda Flower• “Marrying the Ketchups” by Jennifer Close• “The Mutual Friend” by Carter Bays• “The Memory of Souls” by Jenn Lyons• “Our Little World” by Karen Winn• “A Picture of Love” by Beth Wiseman• “Poison Lilies” by Katie Tallo• “The School for German Brides” by Aimie K. Runyan• “Something Wicked” by David Housewright• “Sound of Darkness” by Heather Graham• “Summer at the Cape” by RaeAnne Thayne• “Thrill of the Hunt” by Rita Mae Brown• “Violets” by Kyung-Sook Shin• “When We Fell Apart” by Soon Wiley———Nonfiction • “21st Century Monetary Policy” by Ben S. Bernanke
• "Finding Me" by Viola Davis
• "Let Go Now" by Karen Casey
• "Mom Milestones" by Grace Farris
• "The Super Easy Baby-Led Weaning Cookbook" by Tok-Hui Yeap

LARGE PRINT
• "Carolina Built" by Kianna Alexander
• "The Good Left Undone" by Adriana Trigiani

JUNIOR BOOKS

Fiction
• "Osma Unknown and the Eightpenny Woods" by Catherynne M. Valente

———
Nonfiction
• "The Gardener of Alcatraz" by Emma Bland Smith

EASY READING BOOKS

Fiction
• "Capybara is Friends with Everyone" by Maddie Frost
• "Counting Bananas" by Carrie Tillotson
• "I Like This, You Like That" by Linda Ashman
• "Little Bunny, Big Germs" by Rosemary Wells
• "Me and Ms. Too" by Laura Ruby
• "Sometimes All I Need is Me" by Juliana Perdomo
• "Somewhere in the Bayou" by Jarrett Pumphrey
• "This Book Will Get You to Sleep" by Jory John

———
Nonfiction
• "Apple and Magnolia" by Laura Gehl
• "Hello Puddle" by Anita Sanchez

ADULT DVDs
• "Blacklight"
• "Sandition" Season 1&2
• "Without Premise"

———
Curbside pickup is available! You may reserve items by visiting library.cityofyankton.org, calling 605-668-5275, or via our Facebook page. 