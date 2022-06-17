Here’s what’s new at the Yankton Community Library: June 18, 2022

ADULT BOOKS

Fiction

• “At Least You Have Your Health” by Madi Sinha

• “The Bangalore Detectives Club” by Harini Nagendra

• “A Beacon of Light” by Linda Byler

• “By the Book” by Jasmine Guillory

• “Countdown to Midnight” by Dale Brown

• “Deep Water” by Emma Bamford

• “Every Cloak Rolled in Blood” by James Lee Burke

• “Horse” by Geraldine Brooks

• “Hotel Portofino” by J.P. O’Connell

• “The Ice Ghost” by Kathleen O’Neal Gear

• “Insomnia” by Sarah Pinborough

• “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus

• “Life Sentences” by Billy O’Callaghan

• “Lost and Found in Paris” by Lian Dolan

• “Lucky Turtle” by Bill Roorbach

• “Name of All Things” by Jenn Lyons

• “A Magical Bookshop Mystery Series” Books 1-4 by Amanda Flower

• “Marrying the Ketchups” by Jennifer Close

• “The Mutual Friend” by Carter Bays

• “The Memory of Souls” by Jenn Lyons

• “Our Little World” by Karen Winn

• “A Picture of Love” by Beth Wiseman

• “Poison Lilies” by Katie Tallo

• “The School for German Brides” by Aimie K. Runyan

• “Something Wicked” by David Housewright

• “Sound of Darkness” by Heather Graham

• “Summer at the Cape” by RaeAnne Thayne

• “Thrill of the Hunt” by Rita Mae Brown

• “Violets” by Kyung-Sook Shin

• “When We Fell Apart” by Soon Wiley

Nonfiction

• “21st Century Monetary Policy” by Ben S. Bernanke

• “Finding Me” by Viola Davis

• “Let Go Now” by Karen Casey

• “Mom Milestones” by Grace Farris

• “The Super Easy Baby-Led Weaning Cookbook” by Tok-Hui Yeap

LARGE PRINT

• “Carolina Built” by Kianna Alexander

• “The Good Left Undone” by Adriana Trigiani

JUNIOR BOOKS

Fiction

• “Osma Unknown and the Eightpenny Woods” by Catherynne M. Valente

Nonfiction

• “The Gardener of Alcatraz” by Emma Bland Smith

EASY READING BOOKS

Fiction

• “Capybara is Friends with Everyone” by Maddie Frost

• “Counting Bananas” by Carrie Tillotson

• “I Like This, You Like That” by Linda Ashman

• “Little Bunny, Big Germs” by Rosemary Wells

• “Me and Ms. Too” by Laura Ruby

• “Sometimes All I Need is Me” by Juliana Perdomo

• “Somewhere in the Bayou” by Jarrett Pumphrey

• “This Book Will Get You to Sleep” by Jory John

Nonfiction

• “Apple and Magnolia” by Laura Gehl

• “Hello Puddle” by Anita Sanchez

ADULT DVDs

• “Blacklight”

• “Sandition” Season 1&2

• “Without Premise”

Curbside pickup is available! You may reserve items by visiting library.cityofyankton.org, calling 605-668-5275, or via our Facebook page.

