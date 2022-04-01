Here’s what’s new at the Yankton Community Library: April 2, 2022
ADULT BOOKS
Fiction
• “Black Cloud Rising” by David Wright Faladé
• “The Clover Girls” by Viola Shipman
• “Crowbones” by Anne Bishop
• “Fencing with the King” by Diana Abu-Jaber
• “French Braid” by Anne Tyler
• “Give unto Others” by Donna Leon
• “Hook, Line, and Sinker” by Tessa Bailey
• “An Impossible Impostor” by Deanna Raybourn
• “The Keeper of Happy Endings” by Barbara Davis
• “The Lightning Rod” by Brad Meltzer
• “The Match” by Harlan Coben
• “The Match Maker” by Paul Vidich
• “Nightbitch” by Rachel Yoder
• “On a Night of a Thousand Stars” by Andrea Yaryura Clark
• “Once Upon a Broken Heart” by Stephanie Garber
• “One Night, New York” by Lara Thompson
• “The Pages” by Hugo Hamilton
• “A Previous Life” by Edmund White
• “Rogue Asset” by Andrews and Wilson
• “A Safe House” by Stuart Woods
• “Smile and Look Pretty” by Amanda Pellegrino
• “The Summer Getaway” by Susan Mallery
• “The Way Spring Arrives” edited and collected by Yu Chen
• “Winter’s Proposal’ by Sherryl Woods
———
Nonfiction
• “Finance for the People” by Paco Se Leon
• “The Nineties” by Chuck Klosterman
• “Organizing for the Rest of Us” by Dana K. White
• “The Senoir’s Guide to Using Computers, Smartphones, and the Internet”
• “The Treeline” by Ben Rawlence
AUDIOBOOKS
• “The Golden Couple” by Greer Hendricks
LARGE PRINT
• “The Beginning” by Beverly Lewis
• “Braced for Love” by Mary Connealy
• “Crazy Like a Fox” by Melinda Metz
• “A Distant Shore” by Karen Kingsbury
• “Legacy” by Nora Roberts
• “The Violin Conspiracy” by Brendan Slocumb
YOUNG ADULT BOOKS
Fiction
• “The Colors of the Rain” by R.L. Toalson
• “Hana-chan and the Shape of the World” by Ryotaro Ueda
• “Ironhead, or, Once a Young Lady” by Jean-Claude van Rijckeghem
JUNIOR BOOKS
Fiction
• “Ready or Not” by Megan Bryant
• “The Big Book of Graphic Novels for Minecrafters” by Megan Miller
• “Code Name: Serendipity” by Amber Smith
• “Destruction of the Overworld” by Mark Cheverton
• “Saving Xenos” graphic novel by Cara J. Stevens
• “Solimar: The Sword of the Monarchs” by Pam Muñoz Ryan
• “The Tea Dragon Tapestry” by K. O’Neill
EASY READING BOOKS
Fiction
• “Almost Always Best Best Friends” by Apryl Stott
• “Also” by E.B. Goodale
• “The Digger and the Duckling” by Joseph Kuefler
• “A Friend for Yoga Bunny” by Brian Russo
• “I Am Golden” by Eva Chen
• “Love You by Heart” by Peter H. Reynolds
• “Out on a Limb” by Jordan Morris
• “Two at the Top” by Uma Krishnaswami
———
Nonfiction
• “Snowman: Look and Find” Illustrated by Jerry Tiritilli
ADULT DVDs
• “Belfast”
• “House of Gucci”
• “King Richard”
• “This is Us: Season 5”
JUNIOR DVDs
• “Llama Llama and Friends”
———
Curbside pickup is available! You may reserve items by visiting library.cityofyankton.org, calling 605-668-5275, or via our Facebook page.
