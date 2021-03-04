I am guessing you know the story. Jesus’ disciples are in a boat. A storm comes up. They spend the night riding it out. In the morning they see Jesus walking toward them on the water. “It’s a ghost,” they cry. Jesus shouts back, “No. It’s okay. Don’t be scared. It’s me.” And good old Peter shouts back, “Well, if it’s you, let me come walk on the water to you.” Jesus says, “Okay. Have at it.”
So Peter gets out of the boat and starts walking toward Jesus, until he realizes what he is doing, realizes “I can’t walk on water,” gets scared and starts to go under. He cries out, “Lord, save me.” Jesus takes hold of his hand and asks, “Why did you doubt?”
Peter’s prayer was simple and direct. Help! Perhaps the most honest prayer we pray.
We pray it when we are raising our children, when we lose our job, when we get sick, when we are lonely or sad, when we lose someone or are afraid we will lose someone, and sometimes when we watch the news and see how we live in a world where we attempt to solve our problems by killing one another or we see once again that nature can be cruel and uncaring.
As disciples of Jesus, we gather in our boats, our churches, not so brave, but taking a risk once in a while. When Peter said to Jesus, “Command me to come to you on the water,” Jesus responded, “Come.”
Maybe there are times when you should pray the same prayer. Maybe there are times when you should ask your Lord to command you to come, step out onto a stormy sea. Maybe there are times when you see something wrong in your world and someone needs to say something or do something, and maybe that someone is you. But you, like all those around, are afraid, so you need pray, Lord, command me to come. Command me to to step out of a place of safety and dare enter the stormy sea.
And you know it will be scary. And you know you can’t walk on water. But you don’t have to. You just need to step out of the boat. Do the best you can. Call out to Jesus for help.
Sure, Peter failed in his attempt. But the other disciples didn’t even try. Peter tried.
You know the story of Jackie Robinson, the first African American to play for a major league baseball team, the Brooklyn Dodgers. He said it was a terrible first year; fans yelling racial slurs all across the country. But a miracle happened in Cincinnati. The fans, as usual, were shouting insults when there was a delay in the game. During the delay, Pee Wee Reese walked across that basement diamond, put his arm around Jackie Robinson, and all the world saw. Robinson said, he knew then that he would be able to make it. That short walk and that embrace was a small miracle.
Pee Wee Reese, as Jackie Robinson had already done, stepped out of the boat, out of a place of safety onto the stormy sea, and made a difference.
When I was working as a pastor, I would get calls at 3:00 in the morning to come to the hospital. Now I didn’t really feel like getting dressed, going out the door at 3:00 in the morning, but I did it anyway. Not because of my great compassion, but because I was under orders. My Lord bid me to come, to get out of the boat. Too often, we speak in the Church about feelings, about emotion, but it seems to me that Jesus is about doing more than feeling. There are hurting people all over the place and we are under orders to do something about it, whether we feel like it or not.
Each and every one of you can get out of the boat, out of your safety zone and take a short walk in this stormy world. You don’t have to succeed. But it sure would be good if you tried, like Peter, to do something brave and foolish, to do something good for someone.
A little boy was walking with his father on a snow-packed road; it was slippery. Father said to his son, let me take your hand. No papa. Soon the boy slipped and fell. As he got up the father said, let me take your hand. No papa, I will take hold of your finger. Again, he slipped, and since he could not hold on to the finger of his father, again he fell. When he got up, the boy said to his father, you better take my hand, papa.
Let God take your hand. Let God love you. Just the way you are. No perfection. Just a child of God trying to do help make God’s world a little better for all of God’s children.
There will come times when you feel unable to take God’s hand, unable to believe, but know at those times that God has hold of you. Jesus reached out and caught Peter, not because of his great faith, but because he needed rescue.
In the same way, Jesus fed people and healed people not because they were nice or deserved it or earned it. He fed them because they were hungry and healed them because they were sick.
Jesus ends up in the boat with the disciples, with the Church, and there they worship him, declaring him to be the Son of God. And so we worship him as they did and we take our cue from him, doing his work in this world. We too will feed the hungry and care for the sick, comfort the lonely, reach out to the stranger. Because we are His body, the body of Christ in the world. Perhaps of little faith, perhaps afraid at times, perhaps foolish, but we know who will rescue us, lift us up, and stay with us always.
No, we need not walk on water. We need not get it right all the time. We need not know perfection. We need not pretend how brave we are. We need not have such great faith.
We need only to know who to have faith in. And then listen for his voice of command. “Come,” he says. “Come.” And he also says to us, as he said to those disciples in that boat long ago, “Take heart, it is I, do not be afraid.”
