ABERDEEN — On Saturday, May 8, 227 students will graduate from Northern State University at its 2021 spring commencement.
The ceremony begins at 10 a.m. in the NSU Barnett Center. Delivering the commencement address will be 2021 Distinguished Alumnus Joe Senger, vice chairman of Dacotah Bank, who graduated from Northern in 1972.
Each participating graduate will receive four tickets for family and friends to attend. Masks will be required per S.D. Board of Regents policy, and attendees will be appropriately spaced throughout the Barnett Center.
Area graduates include:
• Kory Foss, Menno (M.S.Ed. Leadership and Administration)
• Kyra Liebig, Yankton (B.S.Ed. Elementary Education)**
• Steven McKee, Yankton (M.S.Ed. Sport Performance and Leadership)
———
***Candidate for Summa Cum Laude
**Candidate for Magna Cum Laude
*Candidate for Cum Laude
^^^Candidate for Highest Honor
^^Candidate for High Honor
^Candidate for Honor
KRYSTAL DIEDRICHSEN
LINCOLN, Neb. — Bryan College of Health Sciences announces the graduating class of May 2021. Six will be graduating with a Doctor of Education, 16 with a Doctor of Nurse Anesthesia Practice, 47 with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing, and 13 with a Bachelor of Science in Health Professions. Graduation will be held live on the Bryan College of Health Sciences Facebook page, on May 7 at 5:30 p.m.
Bryan College of Health Sciences offers a Doctorate of Nurse Anesthesia Practice, Doctorate of Education, a Master of Science in Nursing degree, a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree, Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Sciences, and Bachelor of Science degrees in Health Professions with majors in Diagnostic Medical Sonography and Cardiovascular Technology. Two areas of specialization in Cardiovascular Technology offered are Adult Cardiac Sonography and Vascular Sonography. Also offered are Graduate Certificate in Simulation Education, Post-Undergraduate Certificate in Healthcare Management, and Post-Masters of Science in Nursing Certificate with emphasis in Nursing Education or Nursing Leadership.
Bryan College of Health Sciences is affiliated with the Bryan Medical Center and is located at 1535 South 52 Street, Lincoln, Nebraska. For more information on the College, go to www.bryanhealthcollege.edu.
Local include:
• Krystal Diedrichsen, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Yankton.
OLIVIA WIESELER
STORM LAKE, Iowa — Buena Vista University students collectively earned 30 awards at the 2021 Society for Collegiate Journalists National Contest.
Local student Olivia Wieseler of St. Helena, Nebraska, earned first place in Breaking News for “Merchant Resigns from BVU Presidency; Lenzmeier Steps in.” Wieseler graduated from BVU in 2020 with a bachelor’s degree in digital media.
The Society for Collegiate Journalists helps to build leadership skills among student journalists. It also offers budding journalists the opportunity to have their work judged by professionals in the field during its annual national contest. The contest is designed to celebrate and recognize outstanding student work across all platforms of media.
THE HONOR SOCIETY OF PHI KAPPA PHI
BATON ROUGE, La. — The following people recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.
• Jess Huber of Elk Point at Dakota Wesleyan University
• Jordan Dierks of Tripp at Dakota Wesleyan University
• LD Herrera of Vermillion at University of Maryland Global Campus
They are among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.
WILL BRUENING
LINCOLN, Neb. — Will Steven Bruening of North Sioux City is among sixty-five University of Nebraska-Lincoln students who will be recognized as Chancellor’s Scholars during the undergraduate commencement ceremonies May 8 at Memorial Stadium.
Bruening is a biochemistry and mathematics major in the College of Arts and Sciences. Parents are Steve and Beth Bruening.
Chancellor’s Scholars are students who have maintained 4.0 grade-point averages on all collegiate work at Nebraska and elsewhere.
For the full list of Chancellor’s Scholars, visit https://go.unl.edu/vnt3.
