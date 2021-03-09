“The job of a housekeeper is a thankless one,” reads one of several nomination forms for March’s HSC Employee of the Month Steve Bloch. “Steve always does the best job in the hospital. He puts forth extra effort and always does it with a smile on his face.”
However, this month, that job it is not a thankless one. This month Bloch is in the spotlight, being honored for his work and his attitude. Bloch is a Custodial Crew Leader at HSC and has been working there for about 2½ years.
More than a half dozen nominations were submitted for Bloch. One describes Steve this way, “never complains, positive attitude, does a great job cleaning, kind to the patients and helps staff when staff asks. Never says ‘that’s not my job.’”
“He goes above and beyond his job duties without being asked!” reads another nomination.
Steve says his favorite part of the job is working with the staff.
One very interesting fun fact is that with an address in Lesterville, Bloch lives less than a mile from where he grew up.
He’s married with four grown sons, two daughters-in-law and two grandchildren.
Congratulations to Steve Bloch, HSC’s Employee of the Month for March.
