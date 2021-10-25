Fifteen physicians have been named to the next cohort of the South Dakota State Medical Association Center for Physician Resources Health Leadership Institute.
Now in its fourth year, the Health Leadership Institute aims to prepare physicians to lead the transformation of health care by furthering their knowledge, skills and insights. Participating physicians will spend the next six months learning ways to bring the clinical perspective to decisions that are essential to the delivery of quality, efficient and cost-effective healthcare. The program offers current and future leaders the opportunity to gain an in-depth knowledge of the role leadership plays in medicine and prepares participants for roles within their practice location, health system and more.
The 2021-22 cohort is:
• Monica T. Bullock, DO – Sanford Cancer Center Sioux Falls
• Josie V. Davis, MD — Monument Health Sturgis Clinic
• David S. Fromm, MD — Monument Health Rapid City Clinic
• Deepak M. Goyal, MD — Monument Health Rapid City Hospital
• Mandi J. Greenway Bietz, MD — Avera Medical Group Dermatology Mitchell
• Zachariah Jensen, DO — Allure Health – Sioux Falls
• Francine L. Mousseau, MD — VA Sioux Falls Health Care System
• Jacob F. Quail, MD — Sanford Vermillion Medical Center
• Sara J. Ruter, MD — Sanford Internal Medicine Clinic Sioux Falls
• Matthew J. Schaffer, DO — Mobridge Medical Clinic
• Erika Toyoda, MD — Rapid City Medical Center
• Nick J. Trombetta, MD — Fall River Health Services – Hot Springs
• John Tronnes, MD — Monument Health Lead-Deadwood Clinic
• Laurie Weisensee, MD — Fort Meade VA Medical Center
• April K. Willman, MD — Yankton Medical Clinic
The SDSMA is made up of physicians, residents and medical students who are dedicated to the health of South Dakotans. The mission of the SDSMA is to promote the art and science of medicine, protect and improve the health of the public and advocate for the well-being of physicians and patients and the best environment for physicians to advance high-quality health care. Learn more about the SDSMA at www.sdsma.org.
