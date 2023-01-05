Noah and the ark, according to Nicole, 8: “Noah had built an ark, and other people did not believe him. He got two of each animal, and then he loaded all of his stuff. It flooded, and he lived.”

A child who once appeared on Art Linkletter’s TV show thought the lesson of loading all the animals two-by-two was obvious: “If you don’t get married, you get left behind.”

