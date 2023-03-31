INTERCHANGE
Nicole Valnes, Yankton School District Curriculum Director was the guest speaker for Interchange’s March 27, 2023, noon meeting, held at Yankton High School.
The meeting was called to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited. Hostess and presenter, Nicole Valnes opened the off-site meeting sharing an update of herself regarding her business and family happenings. Nicole Valnes presented on the Career Technical Education Department along with YSD’s World of Work and Internship Program. The presentation also included information from Department Chair Bret Johnson, along with Mr. Muth and Mr. Olson. Brady Muth and Justin Olson oversee the World of Work and Internship program at the high school. Next the group toured a variety of CTE classrooms which included the Automotive shop, Woodworking area, and the Drafting and Design classrooms which also house several 3D printers. The presentation wrapped up with member questions.
The next Interchange meeting will be held at noon on April 3, 2023, at Boss’ Pizza.
TOASTMASTERS CLUB 1294
The Yankton Toastmasters Club 1294 met hybrid procedure at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, March 25, 2023. The Club met at the Roy Wilcox house due to the Area and Division Contests following the club meeting. Present were Vernon Arens, Walter Rentsch and Roy Wilcox. Those on Zoom were Michael Villanueva, Steve Hamilton, Pat Acklie-Roth, Janice Stone, Jana Lane, Jeremy Skrenes and Teresa Rentsch. The meeting opened with a Prayer led by Jeremy Skrenes followed by the Pledge to the Flag.
President Walter Rentsch introduced Wilcox as the Toastmaster of the meeting. Wilcox called on the General Evaluator, Teresa Rentsch to introduce her evaluation team as follows: Grammarian Pat Acklie-Roth gave the word for the day “Contribution,” Speech Evaluator Steve Hamilton, Ah Counter, Walter Rentsch, Timer Vernon Arens and Vote Counter Janice Stone.
Wilcox introduced the assigned speaker for the day Michael Villanueva. Villanueva’s speech titled “EDITH,” the acronym for “Exit Drills In The Home.”
Following the speech, Wilcox introduced the Table Topics Chairperson, Jana Lane. All here topics were related to the theme “Spring.”
Teresa Rentsch then continued the meeting with her evaluation team. She called on Steve Hamilton to evaluate Michael Villanueva’s speech. Pat Acklie-Roth gave the Grammarian report and Walter Rentsch the Ah counter report.
Timer Vernon Arens gave his timers report for the Table Topics presenters.
Vote Counter Janice Stone announced the winners as follows: Speaker, Michael Villanueva, Speech Evaluator Steve Hamilton and best Table Topics, Roy Wilcox.
Guests are always welcome to join our Hybrid meeting, held at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday morning. Come in person to the Fryn’ Pan Restaurant or from Zoom at your home. You need to download the “Zoom” application on your computer, iPad or iPhone and call a member of the club to get the meeting ID and passcode to join the meeting. For more information on Toastmasters Club 1294, call 605-660-2485.
