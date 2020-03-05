This past Ash Wednesday, the beginning of Lent in the Christian Church, I was invited to lead worship in a congregation whose pastor needed to be out of town. A couple of days before the service I begged off because of a cold. My sermon was prepared, so I share it with you this week. First an Ash Wednesday text from the gospel of Matthew, chapter 6.
“Beware of practicing your piety before others in order to be seen by them; for then you have no reward from your Father in heaven. So whenever you give alms, do not sound a trumpet before you, as the hypocrites do in the synagogues and in the streets, so that they may be praised by others. Truly I tell you, they have received their reward. But when you give alms, do not let your left hand know what your right hand is doing so that your alms may be done in secret; and your Father who sees in secret will reward you.
“And whenever you pray, do not be like the hypocrites; for they love to stand and pray in the synagogues and at the street corners, so that they may be seen by others. Truly I tell you, they have received their reward. But whenever you pray, go into your room and shut the door and pray to your Father who is in secret; and your Father who sees in secret will reward you.
“And whenever you fast, do not look dismal, like the hypocrites, for they disfigure their faces so as to show others that they are fasting. Truly I tell you, they have received their reward. But when you fast, put oil on your head and wash your face, so that your fasting may be seen not by others but by your Father who is in secret; and your Father who sees in secret will reward you.
“Do not store up for yourselves treasures on earth, where moth and rust consume and where thieves break in and steal; but store up for yourselves treasures in heaven, where neither moth nor rust consumes and where thieves do not break in and steal. For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also.”
———
On my desk in my office at home I have a picture of me with my grandfather, Gunder Olson. I don’t have a date on the photo, but I would have been 40 something, so Grandpa would have been 90 something. When he celebrated his 100th birthday, I was 50. He lived to be 101.
My Grandpa and Grandma Olson were, in my judgement, pious people. They had a reverence for God that showed in how they lived out their lives. When I was a kid, I didn’t think of them in that way. They were just Grandpa and Grandma, who loved me and were kind to me.
But when I was older, maybe about the time that picture on my desk was taken, I was with my Grandfather, just him and me, alone. And he told about growing up in Norway, and he told about coming to faith and about deciding that he would not smoke anymore. That surprised me; I never knew that my Grandfather had smoked as a young man. But he had, and then he quit.
The way I heard him, his decision to quit smoking was not to earn God’s favor, not to get God to love him, rather it was a way to honor God, a way to show his faith by the way he lived his life. We call it piety. Jesus is talking about piety. Jesus is talking about a faith that shows itself in the way one lives. Putting money in the offering plate. Praying. Fasting.
Vivian and I have two children. When they were kids at home, one year Vivian announced that for the 40 days of Lent there would be no chocolate eaten. 40 days, no chocolate. When Easter came, we ate chocolate and that chocolate tasted like no other chocolate had ever tasted. It was like new life. It was like resurrection. It was like Easter. Another year we did the same thing with ice cream. No ice cream during Lent. On Easter, ice cream never tasted so good.
How we express our faith in Jesus, the things we do, the personal habits and practices, the individual little deeds that we do that reveal our faith, that is our piety. Not eating chocolate or ice cream for the days of Lent is no big deal. It doesn’t help anyone. But it did remind our children that we were in the midst of an important time. They took note that year of Lent, and in a small way, Easter became more real. That giving up of something lifted up the seasons of Lent and Easter, reminded us of something greater than simply giving up chocolate or ice cream.
I remember a friend in Vermillion, a good Catholic boy, who fasted one day each week. One day in the week, he did not eat, and he said it gave him an awareness of the hungry. It made him more mindful of those who do not have three meals every day. It was his piety.
Another friend would get up early every morning before light and she would read and she would pray. It was a sign of her devotion to God. It was her piety.
Jesus does not damn nor discourage piety: giving, praying, fasting. But he warns us that it can become a show; it can be a way of saying, “I am better than you.” Then we judge. Jesus says, “Beware . . . .”
Giving, fasting, praying. All good things. So do them, but not for show, not to impress, not to make points with God. Do them from faith, do them for God and for neighbor.
Lent is here. Make use of the season. Maybe consider giving a little extra to do some good, whether through the church or some other entity that does good in this world. Or maybe you could set aside ten minutes to pray for your church or family. Or maybe you could try fasting one day per week, and thereby remember the hungry, or take the money you would have used to purchase food for a day and give that money to help feed the hungry.
My Grandfather did not become famous, did not make a great impact upon this world. In truth, after my generation is gone, he will be forgotten, just another name on a grave marker. But he made an impact upon me by his simple piety, by the way he lived out his life with a generous and kind heart, with a faith that was quiet and true.
In this day I am guessing that pious people, people who live out their faith by doing things in a certain way or not doing some things are considered odd. But this world needs some oddness, needs a Church at odds with the world.
On Ash Wednesday we mark our foreheads with ashes. We are reminded that we are mortal. We are dust. But it also reminds us who we belong to and what we are about. That we are marked with the cross of Christ forever and our lives give witness. That is our piety.
Blessed Lent, dear people of God. Blessed Lent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.