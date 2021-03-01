PIERRE — The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks’ Division of Parks and Recreation has selected Jon Corey, district park supervisor at North Point Recreation Area near Pickstown, to receive a 2020 South Dakota State Parks Distinguished Service Award.
Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) employees who embody the mission of the state park system are selected for the honor.
“Jon has been a dedicated public servant his entire career with the State Park system,” said regional park supervisor, Jeff VanMeeteren. “Over the years, he has led his staff through difficult times, including multiple floods, by calmly dealing with the devastation and quietly putting the parks back together for the public who enjoys them.”
Corey has worked at North Point Recreation Area for 20 years. He has been employed with the Division of Parks and Recreation for over 30 years.
