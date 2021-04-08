St. Benedict Parish of Yankton is offering a Chicken Dinner event (take-out only) on Sunday, April 18.
Pre-orders MUST be received by April 9 on the Yankton Saint Benedict.org website, or call 664-6214.
The pick-up of the dinners is set for Sunday April 18, from 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at St. Ben School Gym. Raffle tickets will be available, with lots of cash prizes, at the office OR at the door on April 18. The drawing is at 1 p.m.
