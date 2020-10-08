Yankton Catholic Respect Life hosts a “Pray for America!” Public Square Rosary Rally at noon on Saturday, Oct. 10, at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 2700 Broadway Ave. in Yankton.
Please join us in praying the Rosary for God’s continued guidance and blessings upon the United States, protection of religious freedom, and respect for all human life. Social distancing & masks encouraged.
Rallies will also be held at noon at the House of Mary Shrine, (142 Drees Dr., Yankton L&C Lake area) and at the St. Helena (Nebraska) Immaculate Conception Catholic Church (outdoors at the Grotto).
