YANKTON REGIONAL AVIATION ASSOCIATION

Fifteen members and guests of the Yankton Regional Aviation Association met for a “Men Cooking” potluck meeting on Jan. 15 at 6 p.m. in the terminal at Chan Gurney Municipal Airport. Participants came from Menno, Tyndall, Vermillion, and Yankton. President Mark Westerman called the meeting to order. Steve Hamilton gave the secretary’s report. Marie Anne Ben gave the treasurer’s report.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.