YANKTON REGIONAL AVIATION ASSOCIATION
Fifteen members and guests of the Yankton Regional Aviation Association met for a “Men Cooking” potluck meeting on Jan. 15 at 6 p.m. in the terminal at Chan Gurney Municipal Airport. Participants came from Menno, Tyndall, Vermillion, and Yankton. President Mark Westerman called the meeting to order. Steve Hamilton gave the secretary’s report. Marie Anne Ben gave the treasurer’s report.
Gene Ebneter talked about receiving the Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award from the Federal Aviation Administration. John Lillevold talked about the Young Eagles Risk Management Training that he recently completed.
An FAA Safety Seminar is set for Feb. 11 from 9-11 a.m. in the terminal at Chan Gurney Municipal Airport. FAASTeam Safety Program Managers Steven Hoogerhyde and Jeffrey Boe, and FAASTeam Reps John Lillevold and Denny Martens would be presenting during the seminar.
On Feb. 26, Denny Martens would be presenting a Ground School Refresher from 1:30-4:30 p.m. in the terminal at Chan Gurney Municipal Airport.
The next YRAA meeting will be a potluck with the theme “Valentine” on Feb. 19 in the terminal at Chan Gurney Municipal Airport at 6 p.m. For more information about the YRAA, contact Steve Hamilton at 605-665-8448 or skyhawk43v@gmail.com.
TOASTMASTER CLUB 1294
Yankton Toastmaster Club 1294 met Saturday, Jan. 14, at 7:30 a.m. for a hybrid meeting with five people at the Fryn’ Pan Restaurant and four people participating in the meeting via Zoom, two from Yankton, one from Sioux Falls, and one from South Padre Island, TX.
President Walter Rentsch called the meeting to order. Dan Klimisch gave the invocation and led the Pledge of Allegiance to the flag. Toastmaster of the Day was Walter Rentsch who conducted the meeting. Grammarian Pat Acklie-Roth gave the word of the day, “visualization,” which means formation of mental visual images or the act or process of interpreting visual terms. Kevin Buhl gave a 4- to 6-minute impromptu speech titled “The Best Part of Retirement.” Roy Wilcox gave a 5- to 7-minute speech titled “Becoming familiar with Hutterite Colonies.” Vernon Arens conducted Table Topics by asking members to respond to questions about New Year’s topics. Jana Lane was the general evaluator and evaluated the meeting. Dan Klimisch evaluated Kevin Buhl’s speech, and Jana Lane evaluated Roy Wilcox’s speech. Presentations were given by ah counter Steve Hamilton who reported on the use of filler words like ahs and ums; grammarian Pat Acklie-Roth who reported on use of the word of the day “visualization” and good grammar, poor grammar, and use of unusual words or phrases; timer Jeremy Skrenes who reported on speaking times; vote counter Walter Rentsch tallied votes for the best speaker, best evaluator, and best table topics response; and Walter Rentsch who was joke master.
Toastmaster Walter Rentsch presented virtual trophies to Kevin Buhl for best speaker, Dan Klimisch for best evaluator, and Steve Hamilton for best table topic response.
The business meeting was led by Walter Rentsch. Yankton Toastmaster Club 1294 welcomes anyone interested in improving their speaking and leadership skills. For more information call 605-665-8448 or http://1294.toastmastersclubs.org or Facebook page “Yankton Toastmasters Club 1294.”
Yankton Toastmaster Club 1294 met Saturday, Jan. 21, at 7:30 a.m. for a hybrid meeting with five people at the Fryn’ Pan Restaurant and four people participating in the meeting via Zoom, one from Yankton County, one from Sioux Falls, one from South Padre Island, TX, and one from St. Paul Minnesota. President Walter Rentsch called the meeting to order, gave the invocation, and led the Pledge of Allegiance to the flag. Toastmaster of the Day was Vernon Arens who conducted the meeting. Grammarian Pat Acklie-Roth gave the word of the day, “exacerbate,” which means to make more violent, bitter or severe. Janice Stone gave a 6-to 8-minute speech titled “Get Recognized” and showed various web pages on the Toastmasters International website where members should record their accomplishments in order to be recognized. Mike Villanueva conducted Table Topics by asking members to respond to impromptu questions. Kevin Buhl was the general evaluator and evaluated the meeting. Roy Wilcox evaluated Janice Stone’s speech. Presentations were given by ah counter Jeremy Skrenes who reported on the use of filler words like ahs and ums; grammarian Pat Acklie-Roth who reported on use of the word of the day “exacerbate” and good grammar, poor grammar, and use of unusual words or phrases; timer Steve Hamilton who reported on speaking times; vote counter Pat Acklie-Roth tallied votes for the best table topics response and was joke master.
Toastmaster Vernon Arens presented virtual trophies to Janice Stone for best speaker, Roy Wilcox for best evaluator, and Walter Rentsch and Mike Villanueva who tied for best table topic response.
The business meeting was led by Walter Rentsch. Yankton Toastmaster Club 1294 welcomes anyone interested in improving their speaking and leadership skills. For more information call 605-665-8448 or http://1294.toastmastersclubs.org or Facebook page “Yankton Toastmasters Club 1294.”
Guests are welcome to join meetings in person at the Fryn’ Pan or remotely via Zoom. You will need to download the free “Zoom” application to your computer, laptop, tablet, or smart phone and call a member of the club to get the link to join the meeting.
ROY ANDERSON UNIT NO. 12 AMERICAN LEGION AUXILIARY
Roy Anderson Unit No. 12 American Legion Auxiliary met Jan. 17, 2023, with President Malena Diede presiding. The meeting was opened with a prayer, Pledge of Allegiance, reciting of the Preamble and a moment of silence.
Six officers answered roll call. Seven other members introduced themselves.
President Malena commented on the welfare of members.
Minutes from the November 2022 meeting were approved, following one correction. Treasurer’s report was approved on motion by Gloria Pibal, second by Martha Ausborn.
Reports: Cheers — Greetings were sent during the month. Americanism — Chairman reported that information on student contests have been delivered to area teachers. Deadline for submissions is March 1. Poppies are here. Community Service — Program will be scheduled for later in the spring.
President Malena mentioned the district president’s letter. Mid-Winter Conference is Feb. 10-12 at Crossroads Convention Center in Huron.
Old Business: Members were reminded to turn in reports of volunteer hours in support of veterans.
New Business: Girls State Chairman Gert Boyles reported that letters are ready to go out to parents of girls who are eligible to apply for Girls State this year. Deadline is March 1.
Discussion held on possibly having an entry for the Poppy Contest. No decision made. Also discussed making a scrapbook to keep a historical record for the club.
With no further business to come before the members, meeting was adjourned. The next meeting is Feb. 21, 2023. Hostesses are Betty Adam and Patty Johnson.
INTERCHANGE
Interchange, Inc. met on Monday, Jan. 23, at noon at Boss’s Pizza and Chicken. The meeting was called to order by President Dana Schmidt and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited. There were 17 members present. One member joined via Zoom.
Members were invited to make announcements. Paula Tacke, Mead Cultural Education Center, announced the museum’s current exhibit Crossroads: Changes in rural America.
Melanie Ryken served as the day’s hostess and speaker along with Dr. Wayne Kindle, Yankton School District Superintendent. They shared plans for the district’s Early Childhood Learning Center.
The next Interchange meeting will be on Monday, Jan. 30, at noon at Boss’s Pizza and Chicken. JoEllen Geveshausen will be the hostess.
