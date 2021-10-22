Here’s what’s new at the Yankton Community Library: Oct. 23, 2021
ADULT BOOKS
Fiction
• “All Are Welcome” by Liz Parker
• “Beautiful World, Where Are You?” by Sally Rooney
• “The Book of Accidents” by Chuck Wendig
• “The Butler” by Danielle Steel
• “Christmas at Little Beach Bakery” by Jenny Colgan
• “Crisis Zone” by Simon Hanselmann
• “Etiquette For Runaways” by Lasa Nash Taylor
• “Follow Her Heart” by Marta Perry
• “The Forest of Vanishing Stars” by Kristin Harmel
• “Foul Play” by Stuart Woods
• “The Heron’s Cry” by Ann Cleeves
• “The Island” by Ben Coes
• “The Jailhouse Lawyer” by James Patterson
• “Last Girl Ghosted” by Lisa Unger
• “Learning to Speak Southern” by Lindsey Rogers Cook
• “The Living and the Lost” by Ellen Feldman
• “Never Say Sever in Deadwood” by Ann Charles
• “A Prince and a Spy” by Rory Clements
• “Seven Days in June” by Tia Williams
• “Slewfoot” by Gerald Brom
• “Under the Whispering Door” by TJ Klune
Nonfiction
• “The Complete Autumn & Winter Cookbook” from America’s Test Kitchen
• “Dirty Work” by Eyal Press
• “The Dressmakers of Auschwitz” by Lucy Adlington
• “Fuzz” by Mary Roach
• “Good Anxiety” by Dr. Wendy Suzuki
• “How to Save a Life” by Lynette Rice
• “How to Talk When Kids Won’t Listen” by Joanna Faber
• “Into the Forest” by Rebecca Frankel
• “Parenting 4 Social Justice” by Angela Berkfield
• “Peril” by Bob Woodward
• “Quilt As-You-Go Made Clever” by Jera Brandvig
• “The Storyteller” by Dave Grohl
• “Warmth: Coming of Age” by Daniel Sherrell
• “Where Tomorrows Aren’t Promised” by Carmelo Anthony
LARGE PRINT
• “Blind Tiger” by Sandra Brown
• “The Wish” by Nicholas Sparks
YOUNG ADULT
Nonfiction
• “You Can’t Say That! Compiled” by Leonard S. Marcus
JUNIOR BOOKS
Fiction
• “Dead Wednesday” by Jerry Spinelli
• “Missing Okalee” by Laura Ojeda Melchor
• “Night Frights: the Haunted Mustache” by Joe McGee
• “Revenge of the One-Trick Pony” by Matthew K. Manning
• “The Run-Aways” by Ulf Stark
Nonfiction
• “Amazing Science” from Good Housekeeping
• “Fatty Legs” by Christy Jordan-Fenton
• “Spooky Spots” (6 book series)
• “What Was the Lewis and Clark Expedition?” by Judith St. George
EASY READING BOOKS
Fiction
• “How to Make a Friend” by Stephen W. Martin
• “I Am Not a Number” by Jenny Kay Dupuis
• “Isabel and Her Colors Go to School” by Alexandra Alessandri
• “Jack’s Garden” by Henry Cole
• “See the Dog” by David LaRockelle
• “Stop! Bot!” by James Yang
• “The Water Lady” by Alice B. McGinty
• “When We Say Black Lives Matter” by Maxine Beneba Clarke
Nonfiction
• “Halloween Haunt and Find” by Rosa Von Feder
• “ Spooky Animals” (6 Book series)
Curbside pickup is available! You may reserve items by visiting library.cityofyankton.org, calling 605-668-5275 or via our Facebook page.
